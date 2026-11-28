Suspected bandits attacked Luma town in Niger State on November 27, 2026, following recent killings in Borgu Local Government Area.

Residents of Luma town in the Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State faced a violent assault by suspected bandits on Friday evening. The attack occurred on November 27, 2026, at approximately 6:00 p.m., triggering widespread panic and forcing civilians to abandon their homes. This incident represents the latest in a series of coordinated raids that have destabilized the region over the past seven days.

Escalating Bandit Violence in Borgu Region

The assault on Luma town follows a deadly raid on Zonzi village that took place the previous day, Thursday. In that earlier attack, bandits killed three individuals and completely razed the entire settlement. The current wave of violence has resulted in the deaths of over twelve people in the area within a single week. Eyewitnesses confirmed that the group responsible for the Luma invasion was the same faction that targeted Zonzi village just hours prior. This pattern of rapid, successive attacks suggests a highly organized criminal network operating with impunity across the local government area.

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Military Presence Fails to Protect Civilians

Local residents have expressed deep frustration regarding the lack of protective response from security forces despite the proximity of military installations. Luma town is located only a few kilometers from New Bussa, which serves as the headquarters of the Borgu Local Government Area. A Nigerian Air Force base is established in New Bussa, and an additional military post exists in Audu Fari, both of which are very close to the scene of the Luma attack. Despite these strategic assets, no personnel from these formations arrived to rescue victims during the initial hours of the crisis. Residents noted that local vigilantes were the only ones to engage the attackers, exchanging gunfire to chase the bandits away until official support arrived.

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Police Command Confirms Invasion and Damage

Wasiu Abiodun, the spokesman for the Niger State Police Command, officially confirmed the details of the raid on Saturday. He stated that the hoodlums entered the Lumma-Sanke community via the Shagunu district and Gada-Oli. The invasion caused the destruction of most houses in the area, as the attackers set many structures ablaze. Abiodun reported that the military air component eventually responded by providing air attack support to ground tactical teams. These combined forces engaged the hoodlums, forcing them to flee the location. However, the exact number of affected persons and the total extent of property damage remain unascertained at this time.

Ongoing Crisis and Future Security Developments

The security situation in Niger State remains precarious as authorities investigate the extent of the losses. The police command indicated that further developments regarding the incident will be communicated to the public as more information becomes available. The failure of nearby military posts to respond immediately to the Luma town attack has raised serious questions about the coordination between local vigilantes and state security agencies. For now, the residents of the Borgu Local Government Area continue to live in fear of further raids from these well-armed groups.