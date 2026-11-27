Armed bandits attacked Lumma Sanke in Niger State on November 27, destroying homes and displacing residents. This follows a deadly raid on a neighboring village, raising security fears in the Borgu axis.

Armed bandits have launched a violent assault on the community of Lumma Sanke, located within the Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State, Nigeria. The attack, which took place on Friday evening, November 27, resulted in the destruction of multiple structures and forced numerous residents to flee their homes in fear for their lives.

Destruction of Property and Displacement

According to local accounts and circulating video footage, the attackers targeted properties belonging to Kambari families in the village. They set homes, shops, and other buildings on fire, causing significant material loss to the inhabitants. Several families, including vulnerable women and children, were forced to abandon their residences immediately as the fires spread uncontrollably.

Also read Newspaper Headlines: Death toll in Niger state communal clash rises to 74

The arson and violence have left many residents displaced, with the community left in a state of shock and disarray. The deliberate targeting of residential areas and commercial shops indicates a coordinated effort to maximize terror and economic damage to the local population. This destruction has left many without shelter or basic necessities in the immediate aftermath of the raid.

Rising Security Crisis in Borgu Axis

The incident at Lumma Sanke is the second major security breach in the region within a week, following a deadly attack on the neighboring village of Lumma Baare on November 21. During that earlier assault, several residents were killed, including the village head, Mallam Bawa Muhammad. The rapid succession of these attacks suggests an escalating pattern of violence across the Borgu axis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Residents and local leaders have expressed deep concern over the deteriorating security situation in the area. The community is calling for urgent intervention by security agencies to protect lives and property. There is a growing sense of urgency as citizens demand immediate action to stop the banditry that has begun to destabilize the region further.

Official Response and Safety Measures

As of press time, there was no official statement issued by the Niger State Police Command regarding the latest incident at Lumma Sanke. The silence from security agencies has fueled anxiety among the displaced residents who are awaiting news on rescue operations and investigations. Authorities are expected to launch an inquiry to determine the extent of the damage and identify those responsible for the violence.

The lack of immediate official comment highlights the challenges faced by security forces in responding quickly to such rapid-onset attacks. Residents remain stranded or in hiding, hoping for professional assistance to secure the area and prevent further attacks. The incident underscores the critical need for enhanced security measures in the Borgu Local Government Area.

Local communities are urging the state government and federal authorities to deploy additional troops to the region. The recent violence has disrupted daily life and economic activities in Lumma Sanke and surrounding villages. Without decisive intervention, there are fears that the cycle of attacks and displacement will continue to worsen the humanitarian situation in the region.