Niger State Assembly Passes Law to Regulate Scavenging Activities in Residential Areas

The Niger State House of Assembly has approved a new law designed to regulate the activities of scavengers, scrap metal dealers, and Panteka operators within residential areas. This legislation aims to enhance public safety, protect property, and address security and environmental concerns associated with scavenging. The law mandates relocation of operations to designated zones, licenses, and monitoring to balance regulation and economic survival.

The Niger State House of Assembly has enacted a new law governing the operations of scavengers, scrap metal dealers, and Panteka operators within residential zones across the state. This legislative action, initiated as a Private Member bill, was approved during a plenary session at the Assembly Complex in Minna. The passage followed the adoption of a joint committee report, which was compiled by the Committees on Environment and Climate Change and Judiciary and Legal Matters.

The Chairman of the Joint Committees, Mohammed Garba, who represents Agwara Constituency, presented the report and outlined the extensive stakeholder engagement process that preceded the legislation's approval. This included a public hearing where concerns regarding the proposed regulations were considered and addressed.

The impetus for this law stemmed from the escalating security, environmental, and public order issues directly linked to scavenging activities within residential communities. The committees highlighted that the primary objectives of the law are to bolster public safety, safeguard lives and property, and facilitate the relocation of scrap-related operations to designated sites outside residential areas.

Concerns were raised regarding the potential for theft, vandalism of infrastructure, and health hazards associated with scavenging. The committees observed that scavenging activities have been linked to the theft and destruction of essential infrastructure, causing significant economic losses and inconveniencing residents. Furthermore, they pointed out the serious health risks associated with exposure to hazardous materials such as lead and mercury, which are often encountered during scavenging. The exposure of children to these substances is a particular concern due to their potential to impair neurological development.

Moreover, lawmakers voiced concerns about the frequent obstruction of traffic caused by scavenger movements, particularly those using carts. These activities are also seen as a public nuisance and there were warnings that scavenging could be exploited for criminal activities or surveillance, including the potential to gather information about residences and the people who live in them. The law is designed to mitigate these risks by establishing clear regulations and monitoring mechanisms.

The Assembly also recognized the economic importance of scavenging, acknowledging that it provides a livelihood for many youths and individuals with low incomes. It emphasized the need to balance regulatory measures with economic realities. This involves the implementation of a licensing system, robust monitoring protocols, and the establishment of designated operational zones. These measures are designed to allow scavengers and related businesses to operate while minimizing the negative consequences of their activities. The goal is to strike a balance between public safety and the economic well-being of those who rely on scavenging for their income.

The Speaker of the House, Dr. Abdulmalik Mohammed Sarkin-Daji, expressed appreciation for the efforts of the committee and the bill's sponsor, Comrade Murtala Adamu Badaru. He directed that clean copies of the newly enacted law be transmitted to the Executive branch for assent. This represents the final step in the legislative process, and once the law is signed, it will be officially enforced throughout Niger State.





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Scavenging Legislation Niger State Environment Public Safety Regulations Scrap Metal Public Order Economic Impact Residential Areas

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