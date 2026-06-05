Niger State Assembly Denies Approving $14.4 Million Loan Guarantee, Clarifies Guarantor Role

The Niger State House of Assembly has clarified that it did not approve a $14.4 million loan request from Governor Bago, but only received a request for a bank guarantee for Niger Foods Security Systems and Logistics Company under the Saudi EXIM Line of Financing. The Speaker emphasized that Niger Foods is a separate corporate entity, and the state government is merely a guarantor, not the borrower. The clarification came after public outcry over fresh borrowing.

The Niger State House of Assembly has moved to clarify its position regarding a $14.4 million bank guarantee request from Governor Mohammed Bago, following widespread public outcry and media misinterpretation that the state government was pursuing a fresh loan.

In a statement released by the Speaker's media aide, Ruqayyah Tanko, the Assembly emphasized that the correspondence from the governor was only received and read during plenary; it has neither been debated nor approved. The request pertains to a bank guarantee in favor of United Bank for Africa under the Saudi EXIM Line of Financing for Niger Foods Security Systems and Logistics Company, a wholly state-backed agribusiness entity.

The facility amount specified is $14,445,007.06, with an 84-month tenure and an 18-month moratorium. The public reaction was swift, with many interpreting the move as another layer of debt for the state, which already grapples with significant financial obligations.

However, the Assembly's clarification aims to set the record straight. The Speaker, Abdulmalik Sarkin-Daji, elaborated that the request is not a loan for the Niger State Government but rather a guarantee for a financing arrangement involving Niger Foods Security Systems and Logistics Company. He stressed that Niger Foods is a separate corporate entity, a limited liability company with its own management structure and corporate identity, even though the state government is its largest shareholder.

Because of this shareholding, the financing institution required a government-backed guarantee to mitigate risk. The Speaker explicitly stated that the responsibility for repaying the facility rests solely with Niger Foods, not the state government. The government's only role is to serve as a guarantor, which necessitates legislative approval under Nigerian law. This distinction is crucial for understanding the fiscal implications: the state's contingent liability is limited to the guarantee amount, but only if Niger Foods defaults.

The Assembly's statement underscored that the House has not yet deliberated on the merit of the request; it will consider it in due course, subject to proper scrutiny and public interest. This clarification comes at a time when public scrutiny of government borrowing at all levels is intensifying in Nigeria. Economic challenges, including inflation, currency devaluation, and slow growth, have heightened concerns about debt sustainability and fiscal transparency.

State governments have increasingly turned to various financing mechanisms to fund infrastructure, agriculture, and industrial projects, often sparking debates about the trade-offs between development and debt. Niger Foods Security Systems and Logistics Company represents a key initiative under the state's agricultural transformation agenda, aimed at enhancing food security, processing capabilities, and value chain development. By acting as a guarantor, the state government hopes to leverage private capital for public good without directly incurring additional debt.

However, the controversy highlights the need for clear communication and public engagement when such arrangements are proposed. The Assembly's swift clarification shows an awareness of these sensitivities and a commitment to transparency in legislative processes. Moving forward, the House will likely face pressure to thoroughly vet the guarantee to ensure it aligns with the state's fiscal health and development priorities





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Niger State House Of Assembly Loan Guarantee Saudi EXIM Niger Foods

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