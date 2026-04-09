Niger State APC Scraps Zoning, Opens Governorship Race

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State abolishes its zoning arrangement for the governorship, leading to increased competition and political tension. This decision impacts the relationship between Governor Bago and Senator Musa, with potential implications for the 2027 elections.

The political landscape of Niger State is undergoing significant transformation as the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) has officially abolished its long-held zoning arrangement for the governorship position. This decision, announced in a statement dated April 3, 2026, and signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Musa D. Sarkinkaji, effectively opens the field for a wider contest in the upcoming 2027 elections.

The party clarified that the zoning system, which has been in place for over two decades, was a political convention rather than a constitutional or party-mandated requirement. Sarkinkaji emphasized that the party's constitution and the Nigerian Constitution do not recognize zoning as legally binding, thereby allowing all qualified aspirants from any zone to compete for the governorship. This shift marks a departure from a practice that has governed the rotation of power among Niger State's three senatorial districts for approximately 26 years. While the previous system was designed to promote predictability and a sense of inclusivity, it has also faced criticism for potentially stifling merit-based leadership selection. The APC's move has been met with mixed reactions. Some observers have welcomed the decision as a necessary step towards prioritizing competence over geographic origin in the selection of the state's leader. However, others within the party have expressed concerns that the abolition of zoning could intensify competition and potentially strain internal relationships. \The relationships between key political figures are coming under scrutiny. Recent events have brought the relationship between Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago and Senator Mohammed Sani Musa (313) into sharp focus. This tension was exacerbated by Musa’s comments on April 1, 2026, during the flag-off of a scholarship program in Bosso. These comments hinted at a potential gubernatorial aspiration, if not for the restrictions imposed by zoning. Following these remarks, posters portraying Musa as a gubernatorial aspirant surfaced across the state, further fueling political speculation. Political analysts suggest that Musa's comments were prompted by perceived pressure from Governor Bago. This pressure allegedly stems from Bago's purported support for Barrister Bello Bawa Bwari (BBB), a long-time ally also from Niger East, for the senatorial seat currently held by Musa. This development is seen as straining a previously strong working relationship between Bago and Musa, who had collaborated during the 2023 APC governorship primaries and election, contributing significantly to Bago's victory. However, in an official statement released on April 4, 2026, Musa's media office vehemently denied any gubernatorial ambition. The statement underscored Musa's commitment to his legislative duties, emphasizing his respect for Governor Bago as a leader and partner in the development of Niger State. The media office also clarified that the posters and narratives suggesting otherwise did not originate from Musa's camp and were intended to mislead the public. Party sources and political analysts believe that Musa's denial may have been influenced by pressure from various stakeholders, including party officials and community elders, who sought to prevent any escalation of tension and maintain unity ahead of the 2027 elections. \The shifting political dynamics are also influenced by the Governor's alleged preference for his ally, Barrister Bello Bawa Bwari (BBB). Party sources indicate that Governor Bago is allegedly backing Bwari, who also hails from the Niger East zone, for the senatorial seat in the forthcoming general election. This move is believed to have further strained the relationship between Bago and Musa. The alleged support for Bwari has reportedly created unease and tension within the party, particularly impacting the once-cooperative alliance between the two prominent political figures. Historically, the practice of zoning in Niger State was initiated by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 1999, which introduced a rotation system among the three senatorial districts. Under PDP’s zoning arrangement, Abdulkadir Abdullahi Kure (Niger South) served as governor from 1999 to 2007, followed by Dr. Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu (Niger East) from 2007 to 2015. When the APC assumed power in 2015, Abubakar Sani Bello (Niger North) served two terms until 2023. Governor Bago, representing Niger South, then took office in 2023. This means that the PDP operated under the zoning arrangement for 16 years, while the APC has governed for 11 years following the same formula. Critics contend that the zoning policy prioritized the rotation of power over performance, potentially hindering the state from benefiting from the most capable leadership. The abolition of zoning by the APC directly impacts Niger East, the senatorial district from which Senator Mohammed Sani Musa comes. This development sets the stage for a potentially more competitive and dynamic political environment in the lead-up to the 2027 elections





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