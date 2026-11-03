Niger State Abduction: 14 Students Taken in Tungan-Bako Farm Attack

Suspected terrorists abducted 14 students and a teacher in Niger State on October 31. SDP candidate Vatsa blames Governor Bago for security failures while police launch rescue ops.

Suspected terrorists abducted 14 students and their teacher from an Islamiyya school in Tungan-Bako village, located in the Pandogari area of Rafi Local Government Area in Niger State. The incident occurred on Saturday, October 31, 2026, when the victims were assisting their educator with maize harvesting on a local farm. Armed men invaded the premises and whisked the group away to an unknown destination, sparking immediate security concerns in the region.

Official Confirmation of Victims and Rescue

SP Wasiu Abiodun, the Public Relations Officer for the Niger State Police Command, confirmed that exactly 14 students were taken, directly contradicting initial reports claiming up to 50 victims were kidnapped. In a statement issued on Tuesday, October 2026, Abiodun clarified that preliminary information identified the victims as students helping their Mallam harvest maize when the attackers struck. The police command announced that a joint security operation is currently underway to rescue the abducted individuals and promised to communicate further developments as they become available.

Also read Police confirm 14 Islamiya students abducted on Niger farm, rescue underway

Political Criticism of Governor Bago

Jonathan Vatsa, the Spokesperson for the Social Democratic Party governorship candidate, strongly criticized Governor Umaru Bago for what he described as a failure to address the worsening security situation in Niger State. Vatsa accused the governor of prioritizing political activities ahead of the 2027 governorship election at the expense of resident safety and welfare. He expressed deep concern over the alleged inadequacy of operational vehicles and essential equipment provided to security agencies, which he argued hinders their ability to effectively confront armed threats.

Government Response and Resource Deployment

Niger State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Obed Nuhu Nana, defended the administration by stating that Governor Umaru Bago is deploying every available resource to tackle insecurity. Nana emphasized that the government is working closely with security agencies and relevant stakeholders to rescue abducted persons and prevent further attacks in the state. He reaffirmed the current administration's determination to end all forms of insecurity and restore lasting peace and safety to affected communities across Niger State.

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Timeline and Specifics of the Attack

The official police statement provided a precise timeline, noting that the incident began on 31/10/2026 at approximately 12:30 pm. Suspected bandits invaded Tungan-Bako village via Rafi Local Government Area and abducted persons who were working on the farm. The victims were identified as students of an Islamiyya school who were helping their Mallam harvest maize before the attackers struck. This specific detail underscores the vulnerability of rural educational and agricultural activities to such criminal incursions.

Impact on Local Security and Welfare

The abduction has intensified scrutiny on the state government's security strategy, with critics arguing that mere condemnations and condolences are insufficient without cogent preventive measures. Jonathan Vatsa highlighted that the government has continued to issue statements without taking concrete steps to address the root causes of the violence. This ongoing tension between political opposition and the ruling party highlights the critical security challenges facing Niger State residents as they await the resolution of the hostage crisis.