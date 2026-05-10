Niger Specialists: Niger's Mail: Recent Civilian Casualties in an Airstrike in Niger State

Niger's Mail highlights the recent civilian casualties caused by an aerial assault in Niger State's Shiroro Local Government Area.

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River's hopeSPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo NDC's four-year southern zoning gamble: A recipe for distrust and opposition failure, By Chukwuemerie Uduchukwu Celebrating ethical journalism and excellence, By Musikilu Mojeed EXCLUSIVE: Why Tinubu fired Wale Edun as finance minister INVESTIGATION: The illegal timber trade fuelling terrorism in North-central Nigeria, Benin AN AS-YET UNAUTHORISED NUMBER OF CIVILIANS HAVE BEEN REPORTED KILLED IN ANOTHER AERIAL ASSAULT ON GURADNAYI, A SETTLEMENT NEAR KUSASU, ONE OF THE TERRITORIED VILLAGES IN SHIRORO LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA OF NIGER STATE THE INCIDENT HAPPENED IN THE EARLY HOURS OF SUNDAY.

PICTURES OF THE INCIDENT SHARED WITH THIS NEWSPAPER ARE TOO GORY TO BE PUBLISHED SOURCES TOLD OUR REPORTER THE INCIDENT HAPPENED AROUND 5 A.M. ONE RESIDENT TOLD THIS NEWSPAPER THAT A HORD OF TERRORISTS RIDING ON MOTORCYCLES PASSED THROUGH THE VILLAGE AS AERIAL FORCES WERE CHASING THEM. THE MILITARY FIRST THROWA A BOMB NEAR THE RIVER IN KUSASU.

THE SECOND BOMB WAS DROPPED AT GURADNAYI THE NIGERIAN AIR FORCE (NAF) HAS NOT ISSUED AN OFFICIAL STATEMENT ABOUT THE INCIDENT AN ENQUIRY SENT TO ITS SPOKESPERSON, EHMEN EJODAME, HAD NOT BEEN RESPONDED TO





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Civilian Casualties Aerial Assault Niger State Shiroro

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Fourth reported airstrike in Niger State causes civilian casualties and group movement into MunyaAn unspecified number of civilians have died following a military airstrike on Guradnayi, a settlement near Kusasu in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State. The attack occurred early Sunday, with witnesses estimating that at least 12 people were killed in one residence. The armed group has been reported to have moved into neighbouring Munya, still active near Kabula. The Nigerian Air Force has not issued an official statement, and its spokesperson has not responded to enquiries.

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