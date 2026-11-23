Update on Niger Insurance Plc receivership shows National Insurance Commission appeals pending against recent Federal High Court judgments challenging the liquidation process.

The Receiver and Liquidator of Niger Insurance Plc has issued a comprehensive update on the company's legal and operational status. This communication follows a previous publication released on July 17, 2026, which briefed stakeholders about the company's affairs. The notice addresses a recent court judgment obtained by individuals claiming to be Board Members, despite lacking any shareholding or authority.

Historical Financial Failures and License Cancellation

The company faces severe regulatory sanctions due to gross infractions against the Insurance Act. Niger Insurance Plc has failed to pay verified claims to policyholders since 2013. Additionally, the firm ceased paying staff salaries for over thirty calendar months. These defaults occurred long before the current receivership began. The company previously admitted to these infractions in writing.

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The National Insurance Commission cancelled the firm's operating license in response to these failures. The regulator also appointed a Receiver and Liquidator to manage the winding down of the business. The Commission cited the inability to fulfill core statutory obligations as the primary reason for these strict measures.

Supreme Court Proceedings on License Validity

Legal challenges to the license cancellation are currently active at the highest level of the Nigerian judiciary. Niger Insurance Plc initially filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja. That court struck out the suit due to incompetence and lack of jurisdiction. The company appealed this decision to the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

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The Court of Appeal unanimously dismissed an application by the company to relist the dismissed appeal. The company subsequently filed an appeal with the Supreme Court. All briefs of argument have been duly filed and exchanged by the legal parties. No hearing date has yet been scheduled by the Apex Court for this critical matter.

New Litigation and Judicial Challenges

While the Supreme Court appeal remains pending, new legal actions have emerged. On April 30, 2025, individuals claiming board membership filed an Amended Originating Summons. This document was physically filed at the Federal High Court on July 11, 2025. The case was presided over by Honorable Justice J.K. Omotosho.

Justice Omotosho issued a judgment on June 5, 2026, in favor of the plaintiffs. This ruling occurred despite notices pointing out the abuse of court process. The Receiver noted that similar issues had already been ruled upon by Justice Ekwo in January 2023. The earlier ruling is currently under appeal at the Supreme Court.

Official Appeals Against Recent Judgment

The National Insurance Commission and the Receiver have formally challenged the June 5, 2026 judgment. They filed Notices of Appeal at the Court of Appeal in Abuja. Their legal team argues that the presiding judge lacked jurisdiction and competence to hear the fresh case.

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The appeals also cite the Statute of Limitation as a key defense. The regulatory body argues that the case should have been filed within three months of the alleged injurious actions. The plaintiffs waited over two calendar years before instituting this fresh case in 2026. This delay bars the suit under statutory provisions.

Both parties have filed their briefs of argument, including reply briefs. Motions for Stay of Execution were also submitted to the Court of Appeal. These applications are currently pending before the Appeal Court Registry. Stakeholders are awaiting the hearing date for both the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court proceedings.