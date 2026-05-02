Niger Governorship Aspirant Denies Alleged ADP Membership, Cries Foul Play

Mohammed Kpautagi, an ADC governorship candidate in Niger State, has strongly refuted claims of previous membership in the Action Democratic Party (ADP), dismissing the circulating membership card as a fabricated smear campaign orchestrated by political opponents.

A significant political dispute has surfaced in Niger State , centering around allegations that Mohammed Kpautagi , a leading candidate for governor under the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ), previously held membership in the Action Democratic Party ( ADP ).

The controversy ignited with the widespread circulation of a purported ADP membership card allegedly bearing Kpautagi’s name, prompting a swift and forceful denial from his campaign team. The team has characterized the emergence of the card as a deliberate and calculated attempt to damage Kpautagi’s reputation and undermine his burgeoning political influence. The campaign team, speaking through Saidu Gwarjiko, released a comprehensive statement from Minna, unequivocally denouncing the document as a complete fabrication.

The statement details that the alleged membership card, dated April 29, 2026, is entirely politically motivated, designed to mislead the public and sow seeds of doubt regarding Kpautagi’s political allegiance. The team vehemently asserts that Dr. Kpautagi has never, at any point, been affiliated with the ADP, emphasizing that the claim is not merely inaccurate but a carefully constructed scheme to generate confusion about his political identity.

The statement strongly condemns the act, labeling it as outright deception rather than legitimate political maneuvering. It highlights the falsity of the card and the baseless nature of the claim, asserting that the primary intention behind the smear campaign is to divert attention and discredit Kpautagi’s candidacy. The campaign team firmly reiterated Kpautagi’s unwavering commitment to the ADC, emphasizing the substantial political structure he has diligently built within the party.

They stressed that he has no connection, either directly or indirectly, to the ADP. The campaign team interprets the attempt to link Kpautagi to a rival party as a clear indication of panic among his opponents, suggesting that they perceive him as a formidable threat. Gwarjiko articulated that opponents typically do not resort to fabricating stories about candidates who lack political relevance, implying that the smear campaign itself serves as evidence of Kpautagi’s growing strength and influence.

The team views the situation as a testament to their candidate’s increasing prominence in the political landscape. They have urged supporters to remain steadfast and avoid being swayed by what they describe as inexpensive and transparent political distractions. The campaign team is confident that no amount of propaganda will impede Kpautagi’s progress, and they believe that the attempt to associate him with the ADP has inadvertently revealed the desperation prevalent within the political arena.

They are resolute in their belief that Kpautagi will continue to gain momentum despite these attempts to undermine his campaign. The team has called for a focus on substantive issues and a rejection of tactics designed to mislead voters. They are committed to running a campaign based on integrity and transparency, and they are confident that voters will see through the deceptive tactics employed by their opponents.

The campaign team is prepared to address any further attempts to discredit Kpautagi and will continue to defend his reputation vigorously





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Mohammed Kpautagi ADC ADP Niger State Governorship Politics Smear Campaign Political Controversy Election Campaign

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