Niger Delta youths denounce pipeline protection contract walk, call for audit and decentralisation

The Pan-Niger Delta Youth Forum has denounced the 'Peace, Unity, and Solidarity Walk' held in Abuja to demonstrate support for the pipeline protection contract being executed by Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited. The youths expressed concern over the ongoing push to renew the contract without proper scrutiny and called for an independent forensic audit and decentralisation of surveillance responsibilities.

The Pan- Niger Delta Youth Forum, comprising youths of Ijaw, Itsekiri, Urhobo, Isoko, Ogoni, and other ethnic nationalities, has denounced the ' Peace , Unity , and Solidarity Walk' held in Abuja to demonstrate support for the pipeline protection contract being executed by Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited .

The youths described the solidarity walk as an unrepresentative event driven by narrow personal interests rather than the collective will of the region. They also expressed concern over the ongoing push to renew the pipeline surveillance contract awarded to Tantita Security Services without proper scrutiny.

The youths demanded the immediate resignation of IYC leader Jonathan Lokpobiri as President of the IYC and called for an independent forensic audit of the pipeline surveillance contract to evaluate its performance, utilisation of funds, and overall impact on oil theft. They also demanded decentralisation of surveillance responsibilities to competent local operators drawn from different ethnic nationalities and host communities





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Niger Delta Pipeline Protection Contract Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited Peace Unity And Solidarity Walk Jonathan Lokpobiri IYC Petroleum Industry Act Decentralisation Independent Forensic Audit

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