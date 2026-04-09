Niger Delta Leaders Unite to Back Pipeline Surveillance Contracts, Commend National Assembly Decision

Niger Delta leaders, including traditional rulers and community representatives, have voiced their support for the National Assembly's decision to dismiss petitions challenging the existing pipeline surveillance contracts. This move is seen as vital for maintaining peace, promoting stability, and ensuring the continued flow of economic benefits to the oil-producing communities. Key figures praised the decision and highlighted the positive impact of the contracts, particularly on youth employment and increased crude oil output.

Traditional rulers and community leaders in the Niger Delta region have expressed strong support for the national assembly 's decision to dismiss petitions challenging the existing pipeline surveillance contracts. This endorsement signals a crucial moment of unity and a shared commitment to fostering stability within the oil-rich region.

The joint committee of the senate and house of representatives, after careful consideration, rejected the petitions that advocated for the decentralization of these contracts across oil-producing states. The current framework involves companies such as Tantita Security Services, Maton Engineering Nigeria Limited, and Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL), all playing a vital role in safeguarding critical oil infrastructure. The leaders believe this action is pivotal for maintaining peace and ensuring the sustained flow of resources that benefit the local communities.\Christopher Akpotu, the president-general of the Isoko Development Union (IDU), lauded the national assembly's decision, calling it a significant step in the right direction. He emphasized the importance of prioritizing collective economic benefits over internal disputes that could potentially undermine the progress being made. Akpotu cautioned that persistent conflicts within communities could inadvertently create opportunities for external interests to exploit the resources intended for the host regions. He acknowledged the concerns regarding the distribution of benefits from the surveillance contracts, highlighting the evident positive impact they've had, especially for the youth population. According to Akpotu, many communities and young people have already benefited directly from these contracts, despite the fact that the distribution is not perfectly even. He urged Tantita Security Services, one of the key players, to adopt a more inclusive approach. This includes actively engaging traditional rulers, community leaders, and the youth in collaborative efforts. This strategy will help to strengthen fairness, promote transparency, and ensure the long-term sustainability of the pipeline surveillance initiatives.\Ogaga Ikpoku, the Odiologbo of Ofagbe Kingdom, hailed the national assembly's ruling as timely, emphasizing its importance for fostering lasting peace and stability within the oil-producing communities. He called for continued efforts to build upon the successes achieved in securing critical oil infrastructure and accelerating overall development within the region. Sam Akpemegi, president-general of the Ughelli Descendants Union, echoed these sentiments, highlighting Tantita Security Services' significant contributions to enhancing security since the commencement of its operations. He stated that the company has employed a substantial number of local youths, with its operational coverage extending to over 80 percent of the communities in the area. Bayo Ojulari, the group chief executive officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, further underscored the positive impact of improved pipeline security. He noted a marked increase in crude oil output, with an average of 1.71 million barrels per day (bpd), a substantial increase from the 960,000 bpd recorded in 2022. Furthermore, he highlighted that crude oil output reached a peak of 1.84 million bpd in 2025, demonstrating the positive correlation between effective pipeline security and enhanced production





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Niger Delta Pipeline Surveillance National Assembly Oil Production Community Leaders

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