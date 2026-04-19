Niger Delta Group Demands Termination of Pipeline Surveillance Contract Over Conflict of Interest Allegations

A coalition of Niger Delta stakeholders has called on President Bola Tinubu to cancel a multi-billion naira pipeline surveillance contract awarded to Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, citing concerns of conflict of interest and persistent oil theft despite significant investment.

A prominent coalition of Niger Delta stakeholders, operating under the banner of Concerned Niger Delta Patriots for Transparency and Resource Justice (CNDPTRJ), has issued a strong appeal to President Bola Tinubu, urging the immediate termination of a multi-billion naira pipeline surveillance contract . The coalition's primary concern centers on alleged conflicts of interest that they believe compromise the effectiveness and integrity of the contract, which was designed to combat oil theft and enhance Nigeria's oil production capabilities.

The contract is currently being executed by Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, a firm headed by High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, widely recognized as Tompolo, a former Niger Delta militant leader. In a strongly worded statement released on Sunday and endorsed by Comrade Maxwell Efe, the CNDPTRJ articulated its position, highlighting that the group comprises a diverse array of individuals including community leaders, youth organizations, environmental advocates, and various other stakeholders hailing from the oil-producing communities across the Niger Delta region.

The core of their argument rests on the perceived dual role of Tompolo, who is purportedly both tasked with the crucial responsibility of safeguarding Nigeria’s oil pipelines and facilities, and simultaneously alleged to have ownership interests in an oil well. This situation, the coalition asserts, creates an unacceptable conflict of interest that could jeopardize national security and economic interests. The statement emphasized the gravity of the situation, noting that the very individual entrusted with the protection of vital national assets is purportedly linked to private ventures that could potentially benefit from the compromised security of these same assets. Such a scenario, they contend, opens the door for potential compromises in surveillance operations, where personal and business interests might be prioritized over national objectives and the collective good.

The coalition further criticized the structural design of the pipeline protection contract, pointing out that it concentrates an immense amount of power and financial resources within the hands of a single individual. This concentration, they argue, has fostered a dangerous monopoly, effectively sidelining broader community participation and the involvement of genuine stakeholders who possess intimate knowledge of the local terrain and potential security threats. Despite the substantial financial outlay of billions of naira, the CNDPTRJ observes that the persistent issues of oil theft, illegal bunkering, and pipeline vandalism continue unabated. Concurrently, the host communities, the very bedrock of these oil-bearing regions, continue to grapple with the debilitating effects of environmental degradation and ongoing exclusion from the benefits of resource extraction.

In light of these persistent challenges and the growing concerns, the Concerned Niger Delta Patriots for Transparency and Resource Justice implored President Tinubu to take decisive action without further delay. They specifically called for the immediate termination or the non-renewal of the existing contract. Moreover, the coalition urged the President to initiate a comprehensive forensic audit of all expenditures made under the contract and to rigorously assess the performance of the service provider. To foster a more inclusive and effective security framework, the group also recommended that the President convene a broad-based Niger Delta Security Summit. This summit, they envision, should aim to collaboratively design a surveillance framework that is genuinely inclusive, transparent, and sustainable, actively involving multiple ethnic nationalities and local community groups.

The coalition concluded its statement by conveying the deep scrutiny under which the President is operating, stating that the eyes of the region and the entire nation are fixed upon his leadership. They emphasized that history will be the ultimate judge of whether his administration chooses to uphold entrenched interests or to embrace the path of bold reform that is imperative for securing the nation’s vital oil assets for the prosperity of all Nigerians





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Pipeline Surveillance Contract Conflict Of Interest Niger Delta Oil Theft Tompolo

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