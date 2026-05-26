Niger Delta Development Commission Staff Trained for Effective Project Monitoring

The Niger Delta Development Commission has reaffirmed its commitment to human capacity development by equipping the staff of the Directorate of Project Monitoring and Supervision with the skills and knowledge required for effective service delivery. The two-day workshop was designed to acquaint participants with the fundamental principles of PMS operations and the Commission’s monitoring procedures.

The Niger Delta Development Commission has reaffirmed its commitment to human capacity development , particularly by equipping the staff of the Directorate of Project Monitoring and Supervision with the skills and knowledge required for effective service delivery.

The Director of Project Monitoring and Supervision, Engr. Gbenga Omowanle, described the workshop as a refresher course and induction programme for old and new staff. The training was designed to acquaint participants with the fundamental principles of PMS operations and the Commission’s monitoring procedures. Engr.

Omowanle further said every staff member in the Directorate must understand the step-by-step approach required for effective project monitoring within the Commission. The training would also strengthen the integrity, professionalism, and confidentiality expected of staff while carrying out their duties. The Managing Director of the NDDC, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, approved the workshop, titled: ‘Building Competence for Effective Project Oversight and Development Outcomes,’ for the benefit of staff in the Project Monitoring and Supervision Directorate.

Delivering a lecture on ‘Ethical Issues in Supervision,’ a resource person, Dr Dada Joseph, identified unethical conduct as one of the major challenges confronting project monitoring. The training was conducted by a Lead Consultant, Mr Dagogo Tolofari, who emphasized that PMS staff play a crucial role in monitoring infrastructural projects executed by the Commission. Participants, including Engr. Akpekpe Jairus, gained deeper insight into tracking NDDC projects with the introduction of the Project Monitoring Information System





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Niger Delta Development Commission Project Monitoring And Supervision Directorate Human Capacity Development Ethical Issues In Supervision Project Monitoring Information System

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