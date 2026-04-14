Niger Delta Congress Urges Tinubu to Intervene in Pipeline Contracts Crisis, Warns of Potential Violence

The United Niger Delta Congress (UNDC) has called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the ongoing pipeline surveillance contracts crisis in the Niger Delta, warning that the situation could lead to a resurgence of violence. The group criticized the National Assembly's endorsement of a major contractor and called for decentralization of contracts to host communities, citing violations of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and concerns about economic injustice. The UNDC views the current arrangement as a dangerous provocation and a threat to peace in the region.

The United Niger Delta Congress has issued a stern warning to President Bola Tinubu , urging his intervention in the escalating crisis surrounding pipeline surveillance contracts in the Niger Delta region. The association expressed deep concern that the situation could lead to a resurgence of violence and unrest, echoing the tumultuous past experienced by the region. The call for intervention follows the recent vote of confidence passed by the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on one of the major pipeline contractors operating in the area. This action by the federal lawmakers has been strongly criticized by the United Niger Delta Congress, which deems it misguided and a significant overreach of legislative authority. The Congress firmly asserts that the National Assembly lacks the constitutional or statutory power to award, renew, or endorse such contracts, highlighting the perceived illegality of the lawmakers' actions and the potential for destabilizing consequences.

The United Niger Delta Congress, in a press statement delivered by its President, Julius Malam-Obi, and Secretary General, Emaluji, in Abuja on Tuesday, further raised concerns about the actions of the National Assembly. They pointed out the blatant contradiction of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), a landmark legislation passed by the same National Assembly, with the actions of the lawmakers. The PIA, particularly Chapter 3, Section 257, explicitly identifies Host Communities as key stakeholders in the protection and management of oil and gas assets within their territories. The Congress argues that any attempt to centralize pipeline surveillance responsibilities within a monopolistic structure directly contradicts the letter and spirit of this law. The statement characterized the situation as economic capture and dominance, systematically excluding the very ethnic groups whose land sustains the nation's wealth. The monopolization of the substantial N2.1 trillion pipeline surveillance contracts is viewed as not only unfair but also as a dangerous provocation, essentially a ticking time bomb in a region with a long history of struggles for justice and inclusion. The group emphasized that awarding pipeline and oil asset protection to an entity from a different ethnic group, while the indigenes are reduced to spectators, is a recipe for monumental crisis and a direct violation of the PIA's provisions.

The proposed solution, according to the United Niger Delta Congress, lies in the decentralization of pipeline surveillance contracts. They believe that devolving responsibilities to host communities and ethnic nationalities will improve accountability and efficacy in curbing oil theft. This approach would allow communities to generate intelligence within their own domains, self-review, and expose offenders, as they have a vested interest in protecting their resources. The Congress underscored that preaching peace while practicing oppression is a contradiction, and that demanding stability while engineering inequality is a flawed approach. They emphasized that the Niger Delta struggle was always about justice, dignity, and equitable participation, and that any attempt to monopolize opportunities that rightfully belong to the region's people constitutes a betrayal of that struggle. A clear warning was issued: no single individual or group has the right to appropriate the economic rights of the diverse ethnic nationalities within the Niger Delta. The Congress affirmed that every ethnic nation in the region possesses competent and qualified individuals capable of participating in pipeline surveillance and related engagements within their territories. Denying them this right is not only unjust but also deeply provocative. The path to peace, they maintained, is through justice and inclusion. Any policy or action that disregards these principles is a deliberate invitation to unrest. The association urged authorities to uphold the rule of law, respect the rights of Host Communities, dismantle monopolies, and embrace equity, as failure to do so would be seen as a conscious decision to deepen injustice and provoke avoidable tension. The Congress concluded with a warning that history shows resistance inevitably follows when injustice becomes policy and exclusion becomes systemic.





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Niger Delta Pipeline Contracts Bola Tinubu Oil Theft Host Communities Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) Violence Injustice Decentralization Economic Exclusion

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Factional Adamawa ADC secures congress victories despite court orderMembers of the deeply factionalised Adamawa State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), loyal to former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, have secured victories in state, local government and ward congresses conducted over the weekend.

Read more »

Operation Delta Safe Crushes Illegal Refining Site, Recovers 20,000 Litres of Stolen Crude Oil in Rivers StateJoint Task Force South-South, Operation Delta Safe, successfully dismantled an illegal refining site in Rivers State, recovering approximately 20,000 litres of stolen crude oil. The operation, conducted in the Orashi National area, is part of ongoing efforts to combat crude oil theft in the Niger Delta.

Read more »

Okowa declares bid for Delta north senatorial seat, apologises for supporting Ned NwokoIfeanyi Okowa, former Delta state governor, says he will contest the Delta north senatorial seat in the 2027 general election under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Read more »

Navy Arrests 26 Crew Members, Intercepts Three Vessels For Alleged Crude Oil TheftThe Nigerian Navy has arrested 26 crew members and intercepted three vessels for alleged crude oil theft in the Niger Delta region.

Read more »

Annual Road Clearing Ritual Reinforces Unity Between Communities in Delta StateThe communities of Obecha and Okpai Obeze in Ndokwa East Local Government Area, Delta State, uphold a generations-old tradition of clearing a four-kilometer road annually, fostering cultural unity and friendship. This year, Okpai Obeze performed the ritual, culminating in a festive procession and communal gathering in Obecha, emphasizing the importance of preserving the bond between the two communities.

Read more »

Imo ADC holds state congress, re-elects Okoroma as chairman, 15 other exco membersThe African Democratic Congress, ADC, Imo State chapter, has re-elected its former State Chairman, James Okoroma and 15 former State Executive members.

Read more »