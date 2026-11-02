Niger Delta Blue Economy Summit in Warri Targets Over $600 Million Investment

The second Niger Delta Blue Economy Investment Summit will hold in Warri from March 18 to 20, 2027, aiming to attract more than $600 million and turn feasible projects into bankable deals.

The second edition of the Niger Delta Blue Economy Investment Summit will hold in Warri, Delta State, from March 18 to 20, 2027, and organisers plan to attract more than 600 million dollars in investment capital to the region's blue economy.

The three-day summit will take place at Movela Hotels and will focus on developing commercially viable projects. It will also explore financing mechanisms capable of supporting investment in the region's marine and water-related economic activities. Co-convener of the summit, Dr Uche Igwe, disclosed the plans during an interaction with journalists. He said the organisers intend to move beyond discussions about investment opportunities toward identifying projects that can secure funding and proceed to implementation.

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Stakeholders and Partners Attend Summit

The event will bring together representatives of government, the organised private sector, academia, civil society, traditional institutions and community organisations. Delegates will come from across the Niger Delta and other parts of the country, ensuring the investment pipelines developed are inclusive and sustainable. Igwe explained that the organisers had established relationships with partners interested in the Niger Delta's economic potential since the inaugural summit held in February 2026.

He said some projects had already been identified as potentially feasible, but further work was required to develop them into proposals capable of attracting investment. Since our maiden edition last February, a lot has been achieved, Igwe said. We now have partners who understand our region and who have identified several feasible projects. According to him, the next priority is to improve the financial and commercial readiness of those projects.

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It is now time to go to the next level of ensuring that such projects are made bankable and the necessary funds required are mobilised to ensure that projects leave the drawing table and hit the ground running, Igwe added. The focus has shifted from identification to actual implementation and financial mobilisation. A major focus of the March summit will be the potential use of innovative financing instruments, including blue bonds.

Innovative Financing Mechanisms Highlighted

Igwe said the organisers wanted to examine how such mechanisms could support investment in the Niger Delta's blue economy. The most exciting part of our second summit is its focus on how investment pipelines can leverage innovative funding mechanisms, including blue bonds, he said. Blue bonds, depending on their structure, may support marine conservation, sustainable fisheries, water-related infrastructure and other eligible investments.

However, the availability of blue bonds does not automatically make a proposed project suitable for financing. Investors typically require clear information about how funds will be used, the expected financial returns, repayment arrangements and the environmental or social outcomes associated with the investment. The summit organisers have not indicated whether a specific blue bond issuance is being prepared or whether discussions will focus on the instrument's potential application in the region.

The event will explore how such tools could mobilise capital from a wider range of investors seeking sustainable returns. Igwe expressed optimism that the relationships and project discussions developed through the summit could eventually attract substantial capital. With the feedback we have got so far, more than 600 million dollars of investment capital will enter the blue economy sector through our modest efforts, he said.

He said the state's approach could support the development of projects associated with the blue economy. We are happy that Delta State, under the leadership of the state governor, His Excellency Elder Sheriff Oborevwori, is leading the way by providing the enabling environment, he said. The co-convener commended Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for providing an enabling environment for investment in the blue economy.

This support has been crucial in creating stability and attracting serious investors to the region, and the state government continues to play a pivotal role in facilitating this economic transformation. Warri's selection as host city places the event within a region where waterways, coastal communities and maritime activities form part of the local economy. The summit is expected to provide a forum for discussing how these resources could support investment and economic diversification.

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Expert Calls for Greater Cooperation

Also speaking ahead of the event, Senior Consultant at Gadfly Consulting Limited, Philemon Oghenedoro Adjekuko, called for greater cooperation among government agencies, investors and other stakeholders. He said improved coordination would be necessary to translate policy discussions and project proposals into investments. Adjekuko linked the development of Nigeria's blue economy to broader efforts to expand economic activity beyond the oil sector. According to him, the sector could contribute to Nigeria's ambition of building a 1 trillion dollar economy by 2030.

However, the scale of that contribution would depend on the nature of the investments, their implementation and the economic activities they generate. He stressed that mere dialogue is insufficient for driving real change in the sector, and that concrete steps and financial commitments are required to unlock its full potential. Adjekuko said he had spent the previous three months engaging stakeholders as part of a study on blue finance.

He expressed optimism that the Warri summit would help advance discussions about financing opportunities. I am really looking forward to our event in Warri and believe strongly that project conversations can move quickly towards impactful deals for our region and country, he said. He believes the sector can strengthen Nigeria's non-oil economy and reduce reliance on crude oil exports. The blue economy broadly covers economic activities linked to oceans, seas, rivers and other water resources.

It includes fisheries, aquaculture, maritime transportation, shipbuilding, tourism and marine renewable energy, offering multiple avenues for investment and growth. By focusing on these diverse sectors, the summit aims to create a holistic economic framework supporting sustainable development and environmental conservation in the Niger Delta. The second edition will place a strong focus on developing robust investment pipelines and innovative financing mechanisms. Organisers hope the discussions will translate into investment agreements capable of delivering tangible economic benefits.

Those benefits are expected to extend to both the Niger Delta and the broader Nigerian economy, creating jobs and improving infrastructure in the region.