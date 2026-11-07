NIESV Launches 1000-Candidate Membership Interviews in Abuja Lagos and Enugu

NIESV begins screening 1,000 candidates for professional membership across three Nigerian zones to ensure only qualified estate surveyors enter the field through rigorous practical interviews.

The Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers ( NIESV) has officially commenced a comprehensive membership interview exercise targeting approximately 1,000 prospective professional members. This critical assessment phase is being conducted simultaneously across three major geographical zones: Abuja, Lagos, and Enugu. The institution aims to verify that candidates possess the requisite professional competence and practical experience before granting them full registration status.

Core Assessment Mechanism and Eligibility

Candidates participating in this rigorous screening process are required to have completed approximately two years of professional tutelage following their graduation. This practical training must be conducted under the direct supervision of experienced practitioners working within either the public or private sector. The NIESV emphasizes that this period of hands-on experience is essential for bridging the gap between academic theory and real-world application in the field of property management and valuation.

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Before reaching the interview stage, all candidates must successfully pass the institution's professional examinations. Following this academic hurdle, candidates are mandated to prepare a synopsis, which the institution defines as a critical analysis of their practical experience. This document serves as the foundational basis for the subsequent interviews, requiring a deep reflection of the candidate's professional exposure and the specific knowledge acquired during their supervised training period.

The synopsis must demonstrate that the candidate worked under the guidance of a senior professional member who has at least five years of professional experience. This stringent requirement ensures that the mentorship provided was substantial and met high industry standards. The submitted work undergoes a thorough examination by the Membership Committee, which evaluates the depth and validity of the candidate's reported practical experiences before approving them for an interview invitation.

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Stakeholder Perspectives on Interview Integrity

Olumuyiwa Muhammad, the President of the NIESV, clarified that the primary objective of this exercise is to ascertain the professional competence of candidates who are seeking registration as professional members. He stressed that the process is designed to identify any areas where candidates may require further development or correction. Muhammad noted that he virtually addressed the interview committees across all three zones to ensure consistent standards before returning to his office to oversee the proceedings.

During his address to the committees, Muhammad encouraged candidates to remain calm and assured them that the interview is not intended to be an intimidating experience. He described the session as an interactive platform aimed at evaluating their understanding of the profession rather than merely testing their ability to memorize definitions. The President emphasized that the goal is to determine what candidates actually know based on their practical exposure, allowing the institution to help them improve where necessary.

Olushola Abeji, the Second Vice-President of NIESV, reinforced the importance of this screening stage, describing it as a major hurdle in the admission of qualified candidates into the profession. He explained that candidates must navigate through foundation and intermediate stages depending on their entry routes and successfully complete several professional examinations. This multi-layered process ensures that only those who have demonstrated both academic knowledge and practical skills proceed to the final registration stage.

Professional Standards and Public Protection

Abeji highlighted that the interview serves as a critical requirement before candidates can present their credentials to the Registration Board for formal registration as professional Estate Surveyors and Valuers. He urged the general public to clearly distinguish between qualified Estate Surveyors and Valuers and individuals who merely describe themselves as property agents or caretakers. This distinction is vital for maintaining high standards within the real estate sector and protecting consumers from unqualified service providers.

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The institution emphasized that anyone qualifying as an Estate Surveyor and Valuer must have completed a minimum of five years of rigorous academic training. This extended period includes comprehensive skills acquisition and professional development beyond the initial university degree. The public is advised that these professionals have attended university, undertaken professional examinations, and completed the statutory registration process through the Registration Board before being recognized as qualified practitioners.

During the interviews, candidates can expect to be asked practical questions based on the areas of professional practice covered in their submitted critical analyses. These topics include valuation, facilities management, property management, acquisition, and conveyancing. By focusing on these practical areas, the NIESV ensures that registered members are fully equipped to handle the complex demands of modern property services. The institution urges Nigerians to engage only these qualified professionals for property-related services to ensure safety and compliance.