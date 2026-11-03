NiDCOM Urges Gambia Central Bank to Reverse Expatriate Replacement Directive Affecting 57 Nigerian Bankers

NiDCOM Chairman Abike Dabiri-Erewa has asked the Central Bank of The Gambia to reverse a directive requiring banks to replace non-Gambian employees by December 31, 2026, which threatens 57 Nigerian professionals in four Nigerian-owned banks.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has raised concerns that 57 Nigerian professionals working in four Nigerian-origin banks in The Gambia could lose their jobs following a directive by the country's central bank.

The directive requires commercial banks to replace non-Gambian employees who are not covered by approved expatriate quotas with qualified Gambian nationals by December 31, 2026. NiDCOM Chairman Abike Dabiri-Erewa described the directive, issued by the Central Bank of The Gambia on September 16, 2026, as deeply worrisome in a statement shared on her X handle on Tuesday.

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Affected Nigerian Banks in The Gambia

The directive affects all commercial banks operating in The Gambia, including Nigerian-origin lenders such as Access Bank, FirstBank, Guaranty Trust Bank and Zenith Bank. The Central Bank of The Gambia said the directive followed an industry-wide review which found a relatively high number of foreign employees working in banks outside the formally recognised expatriate quota. It cited the country's Labour Act 2023 and Guideline 9 governing expatriate employment in the banking industry as the basis for the directive.

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Dabiri-Erewa said information available to the commission indicated that 57 Nigerian professionals employed by four Nigerian-origin banks operating in The Gambia could be affected by the directive. She said these professionals reportedly hold valid residency and work permits and have contributed significantly to the Gambian banking sector.

While acknowledging The Gambia's right to promote local employment and develop its workforce, the NiDCOM chairman said such policies should be implemented fairly and in a manner that respects existing employment arrangements and legitimate work authorisations. She also called for the protection of the principles of African solidarity and regional integration. Dabiri-Erewa highlighted the economic contributions of the four banks, saying they collectively account for approximately 37.2 per cent of total banking industry deposits, valued at 35.3 billion Gambian dalasis.

Bank Contributions to Gambian Economy

According to her, the banks also account for 32.6 per cent of loans, valued at 7.67 billion dalasis, and 37 per cent of the industry's assets, worth 44.78 billion dalasis. She added that the institutions account for approximately 34.5 per cent of investments in Central Bank bonds and reportedly contributed 90 per cent of the funding supporting the operations of the National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC).

The NiDCOM chairman described the directive as contradictory to efforts to encourage African investment, regional economic cooperation and the free movement of people. She said it is contradictory to encourage African investment, regional economic cooperation and the free movement of people while adopting employment measures that could lead to the indiscriminate displacement of qualified African professionals. She called on the Central Bank of The Gambia to immediately reconsider and reverse the blanket replacement directive.

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Dabiri-Erewa also urged the Gambian regulator to engage the Nigerian High Commission in Banjul, affected financial institutions and other relevant stakeholders to reach an equitable resolution. She further called on Gambian authorities to uphold the spirit of ECOWAS integration and the longstanding cordial relationship between Nigeria and The Gambia, urging constructive diplomatic engagement on the matter. The statement was signed by NiDCOM's Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocols, Abdur-Rahman Balogun.

Call for Diplomatic Resolution

The commission said it was contradictory to encourage African investment, regional economic cooperation and free movement of people while adopting measures that could lead to the indiscriminate displacement of qualified African professionals. It urged the Central Bank of The Gambia to immediately reconsider and reverse the blanket replacement directive, and to engage the Nigerian High Commission in Banjul, the affected financial institutions and other stakeholders to reach an equitable resolution.

The commission also called on Gambian authorities to uphold the spirit of ECOWAS integration and the long-standing cordial relations between Nigeria and The Gambia, and appealed for constructive diplomatic engagement. The Central Bank of The Gambia gave commercial banks operating in the country until December 31, 2026, to replace non-Gambian employees who were not covered by approved expatriate quotas.

The regulator said the directive followed an industry-wide review which found a relatively high number of foreign employees working in banks outside the formally recognised expatriate quota. It cited the country's Labour Act 2023 and Guideline 9 governing expatriate employment in the banking industry as the basis for the directive. The affected banks include Access Bank, FirstBank, Guaranty Trust Bank and Zenith Bank, which are Nigerian-origin lenders operating in The Gambia.