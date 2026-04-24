NiDCOM Advises Nigerians in South Africa to Close Businesses Amid Rising Xenophobia

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has urged Nigerian citizens in South Africa to temporarily shut down their businesses and avoid confrontations due to escalating xenophobic attacks and planned protests. The advisory follows reports of violence, looting, and threats targeting foreign-owned businesses in several South African cities.

The Nigeria ns in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has issued a strong advisory to Nigeria n citizens residing in South Africa , urging them to temporarily close their businesses and exercise extreme caution to avoid potential confrontations as xenophobic tensions and attacks continue to escalate across various regions of the country.

This critical guidance follows a concerning circular received from the Consulate-General of Nigeria in Johannesburg on Wednesday, detailing a surge in anti-foreigner sentiment and related unrest. The situation has been rapidly deteriorating, with widespread protests erupting in key cities including East London, Cape Town, Durban, and KwaZulu-Natal, quickly devolving into violence characterized by looting, the deliberate destruction of property belonging to foreign nationals, and reports of physical injuries sustained by those targeted.

The escalating violence is fueled by demonstrators demanding the expulsion of non-South African citizens, creating a climate of fear and insecurity for the Nigerian community and other foreign nationals who contribute significantly to the South African economy. The advisory specifically highlights the vulnerability of foreign-owned businesses, which have historically been prime targets during periods of social unrest in South Africa.

Disturbing video footage circulating online provides stark evidence of the growing hostility, depicting a Nigerian trader selling clothes being aggressively confronted by a group of South African men, who demanded he immediately cease operations and leave the country. This incident, and others like it, have understandably heightened anxieties among Nigerians and other foreign communities, many of whom depend on their small businesses for their livelihoods and financial stability.

NiDCOM’s statement emphasizes that intelligence gathered by the consulate indicates that further protests are planned in the Gauteng province between April 27th and 29th. These planned demonstrations are intended to exert pressure on the South African government to address concerns regarding the presence of foreign nationals and their perceived impact on the local economy. The commission is actively monitoring the situation and working to provide support and guidance to Nigerians in South Africa.

The situation is particularly sensitive given the historical context of xenophobic violence in South Africa and the potential for further escalation if proactive measures are not taken. In light of these developments, NiDCOM is strongly advising all Nigerian citizens in South Africa to prioritize their safety and security.

This includes a firm recommendation to refrain from any engagement with protest groups, meticulously avoid crowded areas where unrest is likely to occur, and diligently monitor local media outlets for real-time updates on the evolving security landscape. Crucially, the commission is urging Nigerian business owners to proactively close their shops on April 27th, which is observed as Freedom Day in South Africa, and to seriously consider extending this closure through April 28th and 29th.

This precautionary measure is intended to minimize the risk of their businesses becoming targets during potential unrest. NiDCOM has expressed its full support for the position taken by Ninikanwa O. Okey-Uche, the Consul-General of Nigeria in Johannesburg, and affirmed that the Nigerian mission remains fully operational and is actively collaborating with South African police authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of Nigerian citizens.

Furthermore, Bianca Onoh, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, is currently engaged in direct communication with her South African counterpart to address the situation diplomatically and seek assurances regarding the protection of Nigerian nationals. The commission is committed to providing ongoing support and assistance to Nigerians in South Africa during this challenging period and will continue to monitor the situation closely





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