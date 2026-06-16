NHRC records 268,787 human rights complaints in May, abductions surge

The National Human Rights Commission reports a sharp rise in human rights violations in May, with 268,787 complaints including mass abductions, extra-judicial killings, and attacks on schools and places of worship.

The National Human Rights Commission ( NHRC ) of Nigeria has reported a staggering 268,787 human rights complaints in May, marking an increase of over 2,000 from the previous month.

The figure was released during the commission's monthly dashboard presentation, where Executive Secretary Tony Ojukwu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, described May as a devastating month for human rights in the country. According to Mr Ojukwu, the complaints reflect not isolated tragedies but a broader humanitarian concern that requires urgent national attention. The majority of complaints centered on discrimination and violations by law enforcement, with state actors remaining the most significant concern.

Among the most disturbing incidents recorded in May were multiple abductions that violated rights to education, movement, life, and freedom of religion. Armed hoodlums on motorcycles attacked three schools in Oyo State, leaving over 40 children initially unaccounted for, many of them toddlers or lower primary pupils. In Katsina, 15 persons including women and infants were abducted at Bakori; 13 males were taken in Danko/Wasagu, Kebbi; and 12 passengers were abducted in Ondo State.

Worshippers were attacked during a vigil in Kwara State, leaving three dead and 15 abducted. An Islamic cleric was hacked to death in another community, while in Kaduna, bandits attacked a mosque in Giwa. In Abuja, gunmen kidnapped 13 persons traveling to a religious event. A military airstrike in Zamfara State reportedly struck a civilian market patronized by terrorists, drawing NHRC consultation with the Nigerian Air Force.

The commission also reported that of the 268,787 complaints, 202 involved kidnappings and 390 involved extra-judicial killings, including 92 deaths in road accidents. The North-central region recorded the highest number of complaints at 120,659, followed by the North-east with 50,201, the North-west with 47,719, the South-east with 31,210, the South-south with 9,558, and the South-west with 9,440.

The top 10 states with the most violations were the Federal Capital Territory, Benue, Borno, Kaduna, Niger, Plateau, Imo, Sokoto, Bauchi, and Kogi, accounting for 74% of all complaints. In terms of gender-based violence, 2,123 women complained of domestic violence, 75 of sexual violence, and 18 of rape. Child abandonment topped child rights violations, followed by children caught in custody battles and sexual abuse. The commission resolved 3,560 cases in May, a 115.63% increase from April's 1,651





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