NHRC Reaffirms Commitment to Credible Elections as Nigeria Marks Democracy Day

On National Democracy Day, Nigeria's Human Rights Commission stresses that free and fair elections are a fundamental right, citing the annulled 1993 poll as a benchmark, while calling for urgent reforms to combat vote buying, suppression, and violence ahead of the 2027 polls.

Nigeria's National Human Rights Commission ( NHRC ) has reiterated its commitment to monitoring electoral processes and collaborating with the government to ensure credible elections for all citizens.

The Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Tony Ojukwu, made this statement in Abuja on Friday, commemorating National Democracy Day, observed annually on June 12. This day marks the June 12, 1993 presidential election, widely regarded as the freest and fairest in Nigeria's history, which was annulled by the military regime of Ibrahim Babangida. The annulment sparked national upheaval and ultimately contributed to Nigeria's return to democratic rule in 1999.

In 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari officially changed Democracy Day from May 29 to June 12 to honor the legacy of MKO Abiola, the presumed winner of the 1993 election who died in custody while fighting to reclaim his mandate. Ojukwu emphasized that credible elections are a fundamental human right, not a privilege, and cited the 1993 election as proof that free, fair, and transparent polls are possible when institutions respect the people's will.

However, nearly three decades into Nigeria's democracy, the nation continues to struggle with persistent electoral malpractices, including voter suppression, vote buying, electoral violence, and result manipulation. Ojukwu described these issues as direct violations of civil and political rights that undermine public trust, weaken accountability, and erode the dignity of voters. He urged INEC, political parties, security agencies, the judiciary, civil society, and the media to uphold neutrality, transparency, and accountability.

Additionally, he called on the National Assembly to strengthen laws that safeguard electoral independence and ensure access to justice. The NHRC reaffirmed its dedication to working with the government to make credible elections a lived reality. Nigeria's electoral processes have been repeatedly marred by irregularities. While the National Assembly passed the 2026 Electoral Act aimed at improving the electoral system, concerns about integrity and transparency remain.

Many view the upcoming off-cycle governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states as a critical test for INEC under the leadership of Joash Amupitan





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