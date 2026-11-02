NGX Volume Surges 42.6 Percent Amid N35 Billion Capital Loss

Nigerian Exchange sees deal volume jump 42.6 percent to 53,932 while market cap drops N35 billion due to retail dominance and institutional withdrawal.

The Nigerian Exchange recorded a significant surge in trading deals by 42.6 percent to reach 53,932 on Monday, even as the broader market experienced a decline in overall value. This activity occurred despite a notable loss of N35 billion in total market capitalization, highlighting a complex shift in investor behavior. Retail investors appeared to dominate the trading floor during this session, driving up the number of transactions while major institutional players remained on the sidelines. This divergence between deal volume and capital loss suggests a market driven by small-scale individual entries rather than large corporate moves.

Core Trading Metrics and Market Decline

The NGX All-Share Index declined by 0.02 percent to close at 254,245.21 points during the session, reflecting a slight downward pressure on the benchmark index. Total market capitalisation shed N35 billion to stand at N165.08 trillion, indicating a reduction in the aggregate value of listed companies. Despite this daily loss, the year-to-date return remains robust at 63.38 percent, signaling long-term growth trends amid short-term fluctuations. The sharp contrast between the rising number of deals and falling volume implies that the average trade size has decreased significantly. Volume traded declined by 48.15 percent to 517.23 million units from 997.56 million units in the previous session. Meanwhile, the total value of trades dropped 44.67 percent to N47.48 billion from N85.81 billion. The number of deals jumped 42.60 percent to 53,932 from 37,821, with the average trade size falling to about N0.88 million per deal versus N2.27 million in the previous session.

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Stock Movers and Market Breadth Dynamics

Market breadth weakened significantly during the session, with 42 stocks posting losses against only 21 gainers, illustrating a bearish sentiment among broader market participants. Consolidated Hallmark Insurance led the gainers chart by 10 percent to close at N7.15 per share, capturing investor attention in the insurance sector. Livestock Feeds followed by a gain of 9.77 percent to close at N14.60, while AXA Mansard Insurance rose by 9.30 percent to close at N11.75 per share. Additional positive momentum was seen in UPDC, which increased by 7.46 percent to close at N3.60, and NPF Microfinance Bank, which rose by 7.14 percent to close at N4.50 per share. On the losing side, Champion Breweries and Uni Assurance led the losers chart by 10.00 percent each to close at N8.10 and N2.70 respectively. Aradel Holdings followed with a loss of 9.99 percent to close at N1,296.00 per share. These movements reflect selective interest in specific sectors while broader industrial and consumer stocks faced selling pressure.

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United Capital Plc Market Outlook and Strategy

United Capital Plc provided a strategic outlook for the Nigerian equity market, stating that the market is expected to sustain positive momentum this week. The firm cited improved investor sentiment and bargain-hunting across fundamentally strong stocks as key drivers for this anticipated stability. Investors are likely to monitor corporate earnings releases, dividend announcements, and portfolio repositioning for further market direction, according to the analysis. However, profit-taking in large-cap stocks and continued volatility across banking equities could limit broader market gains in the near term. Recent trading has highlighted selective buying interest, despite pressure on market breadth, which suggests a cautious but opportunistic approach among participants. The firm expects investors to favour stocks with strong earnings prospects, attractive dividend yields, and sound fundamentals. This strategy comes as market participants closely monitor developments in the fixed-income market. Lower yields in fixed-income securities could further improve the relative appeal of equities for risk-seeking capital.

Corporate Developments and Sector Specifics

While market mechanics dominated the headlines, specific corporate activities continued to shape sector narratives and individual stock performances. Dangote Cement Invests N32m In Education, Power Infrastructure In Host Communities, demonstrating continued corporate social responsibility and community engagement. This investment underscores the broader trend of large corporations integrating social infrastructure into their operational frameworks to support local development. The juxtaposition of these community-focused initiatives against the volatile trading volumes on the exchange highlights the dual nature of the Nigerian business landscape. As retail traders navigate the reduced average trade sizes, large entities like Dangote Cement maintain long-term strategic commitments. The interplay between these massive corporate structures and the high-frequency, low-value retail trading creates a unique market dynamic. Investors must weigh the immediate volatility against the foundational strength of companies with robust community ties and diverse revenue streams.