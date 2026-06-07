NGX Positions Dangote Refinery IPO as a Flagship African Investment at London Summit

The Chairman of NGX Group, Umaru Kwairanga, has revealed plans to market the upcoming Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals IPO as a premier African investment opportunity. The strategy involves engaging stock exchanges continent-wide to ensure broad participation and deeper regional integration, following a tour for African exchange officials to inspect the facility first-hand. This approach underscores NGX's commitment to providing investors with concrete evidence and projections, leveraging Nigeria's strong equity market performance and technological advancements. Strengthening ties with the London Stock Exchange is also key to attracting global capital and aligning with international best practices, with the ultimate goal of significantly increasing capital inflows into Africa.

Nigeria is positioning the forthcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals as a landmark investment opportunity for the African continent. Umaru Kwairanga , Chairman of NGX Group, which operates the Nigerian stock exchange, announced this strategic vision at the recent London Africa Summit , a forum dedicated to bolstering business and investment links.

He revealed that NGX has proactively engaged stock exchanges across Africa to foster broader participation in the planned offering and deepen regional capital market integration. To this end, the exchange invited representatives from exchanges in Kenya, Ghana, South Africa and other nations to Lagos, where they were given a firsthand look at the integrated refinery to assess its operations and potential. Mr. Kwairanga emphasized that contemporary investors seek tangible evidence and clear growth prospects, not just narratives.

"Investors are not looking for stories. Investors are looking for evidence, prospects and projections, and that is what we are bringing from Africa," he stated. He described Africa as one of the world's most attractive investment destinations, underpinned by its youthful demographic and expanding economic landscape. He noted the Nigerian equities market's robust performance, delivering returns exceeding 50 percent in the first five months of the year.

Technological advancements, he added, allow global investors to participate seamlessly.

"With technology, investors can participate from anywhere in the world, including from the comfort of their homes," he observed. The chairman also highlighted the enduring partnership between Nigerian and London capital markets, calling the relationship with the London Stock Exchange instrumental in channeling global capital into Nigeria. NGX has made significant investments in technology and infrastructure to support efficient capital raising and market operations, with over N4 trillion raised through recent bank recapitalization exercises facilitated by its platforms.

Recent market reforms, including a shift to a T+1 settlement cycle and extended trading hours, have aligned the market with international best practices. Mr. Kwairanga expressed optimism that enhanced collaboration between African exchanges and global financial hubs will boost capital inflows to the continent, creating a synergy where Africa provides opportunities, growth, and scale, while London contributes global capital, expertise, and depth.

"When these are combined, they create the confidence investors need to commit capital to the continent," he concluded





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Dangote Refinery IPO NGX Group African Investment London Africa Summit Umaru Kwairanga Capital Market Integration Regional Stock Exchanges Nigeria Equities Bank Recapitalization T+1 Settlement

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