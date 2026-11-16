NGX Group acquires 10% stake in Nairobi Securities Exchange

Nigerian Exchange Group Plc has acquired a 10 per cent equity stake in Kenya's Nairobi Securities Exchange, advancing its pan-African growth strategy after an earlier investment in the Ethiopian Securities Exchange.

Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) Plc has acquired a 10 per cent equity stake in Kenya's Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), extending its participation in East Africa and advancing its pan-African growth strategy.

The acquisition builds on NGX Group's earlier strategic investment in the Ethiopian Securities Exchange (ESX), further demonstrating its commitment to developing capital market infrastructure across Africa. NGX Group disclosed the investment in a statement issued by its Team Lead, Public Relations and Internal Engagement, Joseph Kadiri, on Monday. The group said the deal strengthens its participation in African capital markets and supports greater financial integration across the continent.

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NGX Group Strategic Investment in East Africa

According to the group, the investment gives it exposure to one of East Africa's most established capital markets, broadens its investment portfolio beyond Nigeria, and positions it to benefit from the long-term growth of the region's capital markets. It also reflects NGX Group's disciplined approach to capital allocation, balancing strategic growth opportunities with its commitment to sustainable shareholder returns. Group Chairman Umaru Kwairanga said the NSE investment further advanced NGX Group's pan-African growth strategy.

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He said it aligns with the group's priority of building regional leadership through partnerships and African market integration while strengthening its investment presence across West and East Africa. Kwairanga said the investment supports three key strategic priorities: regional integration, portfolio diversification and shareholder value.

He outlined that it strengthens connections between African capital markets, supports cross-border investment opportunities, expands NGX Group's investment exposure beyond Nigeria, complements its existing investments, and provides long-term growth opportunities through disciplined capital allocation while maintaining a commitment to sustainable shareholder returns. He said the investment also demonstrates the group's long-term commitment to participating in the development and growth of African capital market infrastructure. He described it as a long-term step towards strengthening financial connections between West and East Africa.

African Capital Markets Integration Strategy

Kwairanga said, "African capital markets are at an inflexion point, where integration is moving from aspiration to architecture. Exchange groups that commit patient capital to market infrastructure will help shape how capital flows across the continent.

" He added, "Our investment in the Nairobi Securities Exchange is a disciplined, long-term step in that direction, strengthening the financial linkages between West and East Africa while creating opportunities for sustainable shareholder value. " Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Temi Popoola said the investment reflects the group's strategy to build a more diversified and resilient exchange group with a stronger presence across African markets.

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Popoola said, "Kenya is a cornerstone of East Africa's financial ecosystem, and our investment in NSE provides exposure to its long-term growth potential while broadening our sources of investment returns beyond Nigeria.

NSE Collaboration and Market Permanence

" He added that the investment would strengthen collaboration between the two markets and provide a more permanent basis for cooperation. He said, "Both markets have already shown what closer collaboration can achieve for issuers and investors, and a shareholding relationship gives that collaboration permanence.

" Popoola said NGX Group remains focused on disciplined capital allocation and investments that deliver sustainable value to its shareholders over the long term. Through these investments, he said, the group continues to pursue opportunities that enhance its regional participation, diversify its sources of investment returns, and support the development of more connected and competitive African capital markets.

NGX Group said it would continue to pursue opportunities to expand its regional participation, diversify its investment returns and support the development of more connected and competitive African capital markets.