NGX CEO Calls for Capital Market Evolution Beyond Wealth to Inclusive, Sustainable Prosperity

Temi Popoola, Group Managing Director of Nigerian Exchange Group, urges the capital market to focus on inclusive and sustainable wealth creation, emphasizing governance, transparency, and retail participation. He highlights the success of digital platforms like NGX Invest in democratizing access and calls for stronger institutions and collaboration.

The Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, Temi Popoola, has asserted that Nigeria's capital market must transcend mere wealth generation to foster inclusive, sustainable prosperity anchored on strong governance.

Speaking at the 2026 Nairametrics Capital Market Awards in Lagos, Popoola emphasized that the long-term strength of the Nigerian economy hinges not only on its capacity to create wealth but on how that wealth is generated, distributed, and sustained. He addressed regulators, investors, market operators, and business leaders, describing the capital market as a vital conduit for directing capital into productive sectors, fostering innovation, creating employment, and supporting long-term economic growth.

Popoola posed a critical question: the focus is no longer on whether wealth can be created but on how it is created, who participates, and what impact it leaves behind. He noted that global investors increasingly allocate capital to markets exhibiting transparency, resilience, and sound governance. Popoola stressed that potential alone is insufficient; what attracts capital is confidence in institutions, governance, and market integrity.

Responsible wealth creation requires a shift from short-term gains to sustainable value creation, with businesses, investors, and regulators embracing accountability, transparency, and long-term planning. He further underscored inclusion, noting that the full benefits of market development are realized only when investment opportunities are accessible to a broader segment of society. A strong capital market broadens access and participation across geography, gender, age, and background. Wealth creation becomes meaningful only when widely accessible.

Popoola identified growing retail investor participation as one of the most encouraging developments in the market, attributing it to improved financial literacy and advances in digital innovation. He highlighted the success of NGX Invest, the Exchange's digital platform for primary market offerings, which played a significant role during the banking sector recapitalization exercise. According to Popoola, the platform facilitated capital raises exceeding N2.8 trillion while bringing over two million retail investors on board in 2025.

Beyond the numbers, this demonstrated how technology can democratize access to investment opportunities and connect more Nigerians directly to wealth creation. Popoola added that sustainability is increasingly influencing investment decisions worldwide, with investors paying greater attention to governance standards, environmental sustainability, and social impact in addition to financial performance. He expressed optimism about Nigeria's long-term outlook, citing its youthful population, entrepreneurial culture, and expanding innovation ecosystem.

However, he stressed that these strengths must be complemented by stronger institutions, policy consistency, and enhanced investor confidence. Capital markets have a critical role to play by mobilizing long-term capital, supporting business expansion, and connecting innovation with investment. He also called for deeper collaboration between the public and private sectors to improve market infrastructure and accelerate economic transformation.

Earlier, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nairametrics, Ugodre Obi-Chukwu, stated that the awards were established to celebrate excellence, resilience, and innovation within Nigeria's capital market ecosystem while encouraging responsible wealth creation. He noted that despite global economic uncertainty, tighter financial conditions, exchange-rate volatility, and domestic challenges, the Nigerian capital market had demonstrated resilience over the past year.

According to Obi-Chukwu, the market has benefited from rising retail participation, stronger investor confidence, improved corporate earnings, innovative financial products, and a greater focus on transparency and governance. These achievements did not happen by chance but resulted from the deliberate efforts of regulators committed to market integrity, operators focused on innovation, issuers building sustainable businesses, investors making long-term commitments, and professionals working tirelessly behind the scenes to keep the ecosystem moving forward.

He noted that the theme of this year's awards, Capital Markets as a Pathway to Responsible Wealth Creation, reflects the growing recognition that wealth creation must be sustainable, ethical, and capable of delivering long-term value for individuals, businesses, and society at large





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