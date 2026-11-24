The NGX All-Share Index declined by 0.32 per cent to close at 245,685.87 points, shedding N535 billion in market capitalisation as investors engaged in selective profit-taking across the Nigerian capital market.

The Nigerian Exchange Group's benchmark All-Share Index recorded a decline of 0.32 per cent, shedding 793.03 points to close at 245,685.87 points during the trading session. This downward movement resulted in a reduction of market capitalisation by N535 billion, bringing the total value to N159.52 trillion at the close of trading.

Market Sentiment and Trading Mechanics

Analysts attribute this contraction to persistent cautious sentiment among investors, who are currently weighing profit-taking activities against the market's struggle to regain upward momentum. The session reflected a landscape where investors remain selective, avoiding broad-based bets as they navigate a market environment that is still searching for a clear directional trend. This caution was particularly evident in the performance of large-cap stocks, which faced significant selling pressure.

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Market breadth closed in negative territory, indicating that fewer stocks managed to appreciate in value compared to those that declined. The final tally showed 22 gainers against 29 losers, highlighting a lack of broad participation in the rally. Despite the overall index drop, specific sectors managed to isolate themselves from the broader decline, with the insurance sub-sector emerging as a notable bright spot amidst the general turbulence.

Insurance Sector Outperforms Broader Market

Cornerstone Insurance led the market on the gainers' chart, appreciating by 10.00 per cent to close at N6.05 per share. Sunu Assurance also achieved the maximum allowable gain of 10.00 per cent, closing at N2.86 per share, while NEM Insurance matched this performance, rising by 10.00 per cent to close at N30.80 per share.

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AIICO Insurance followed the trend of the insurance sector's strength, gaining 9.91 per cent to reach a closing price of N4.77, up from N4.34. Mutual Benefits Assurance rounded out the top performers in this category, rising by 7.77 per cent to close at N3.05 per share. These results suggest a specific rotation of capital into insurance equities, contrasting sharply with the depreciation seen in other major indices.

Top Decliners Drag Index Lower

On the losers' side, Unilever Nigeria led the decliners, falling by 9.98 per cent to close at N101.00 per share. This significant drop in one of the heavyweight consumer goods stocks contributed notably to the overall index decline. Legend Internet followed closely with a decline of 9.72 per cent to close at N3.25 per share, reflecting similar downward pressure on technology and service-oriented firms.

Omatek Venture depreciated by 9.66 per cent to close at N1.31 per share, while Transnational Express fell by 8.23 per cent to end at N2.12 per share. Guinea Insurance also recorded a loss of 7.53 per cent, closing at 86 kobo per share. These losses indicate a broad-based retreat in confidence among investors holding positions in these specific entities, despite the resilience shown by the broader insurance sector.

Trading Activity and Future Outlook

Market activity increased significantly during the session, with total trading volume expanding by 10.98 per cent to reach 489.50 million units. The total traded value appreciated by 82.07 per cent to N28.21 billion, executed across 31,670 deals. This surge in volume suggests that despite the index decline, there was a high level of transactional engagement, possibly driven by institutional rebalancing or strategic entry and exit points for active traders.

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Regarding market outlook, Futureview Group advised investors to maintain positions in fundamentally sound stocks that possess strong earnings prospects. This recommendation aligns with the current cautious sentiment, suggesting that while short-term volatility persists, long-term value remains in companies with solid financial underpinnings. Investors are encouraged to focus on quality assets rather than chasing short-term momentum in an uncertain market environment.

The interplay between heavy profit-taking and selective buying continues to define the Nigerian capital market's current trajectory. As the market searches for direction, the divergence between the performance of insurance stocks and other major sectors will likely remain a key indicator of investor sentiment. The high volume of trades indicates that liquidity is not an issue, but rather that capital is being reallocated with greater precision and caution.