A coalition of 100 organizations, including Nigerian groups, criticizes the COP31 presidencies for weakening climate finance and removing fossil fuel transition commitments.

A coalition comprising 100 civil society organizations, including three Nigerian entities, has formally accused the joint COP31 presidencies of Türkiye and Australia of failing to provide adequate leadership during critical climate negotiations. The group warns that the summit risks becoming one of the most disappointing events in the history of global climate diplomacy due to weak outcomes on fossil fuel transitions and finance.

Nigerian Groups Sign Open Letter

Environmental Rights Action, Health of Mother Earth Foundation, and Parents for Future Nigeria are among the Nigerian organizations listed as signatories to the open letter. The letter, dated 20 November, was addressed directly to COP31 President Murat Kurum and President of Negotiations Chris Bowen to express deep concerns regarding the draft conference outcome.

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The coalition stated that the draft outcome risks undermining global efforts to tackle the climate crisis. They specifically highlighted the exclusion of explicit commitments on transitioning away from fossil fuels as a primary failure. This omission is seen as a direct contradiction to the urgency required to address environmental degradation.

Draft Revisions Remove Fossil Fuel Clauses

A major point of contention is the removal of explicit references to fossil fuels from the revised draft cover decision. Earlier versions of the text contained two formulations calling for accelerated action to phase out these energy sources. However, these references were removed in the subsequent draft released on 19 November.

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The revised text retained provisions that promote carbon capture and carbon dioxide removal technologies. This shift has prompted concerns among environmental groups that the agreement creates room for continued fossil fuel production rather than prioritizing immediate emissions reductions. The signatories described the resulting draft as a gift to the fossil fuel industry.

Carbon Capture Targets Draw Criticism

Coal, oil, and gas were identified as the major drivers of the climate crisis that are no longer adequately addressed in the current text. The groups also criticized the treatment of the proposed global electrification target. This target seeks to increase electricity's share of global final energy consumption from about 23 per cent to 35 per cent by 2035.

Although the electrification target remains in the revised text, the organizations argued it must be explicitly linked to renewable energy and the transition away from fossil fuels. Without such safeguards, they warned that increased electricity consumption could still be powered by fossil fuels. This would leave countries dependent on energy sources responsible for worsening global warming.

Climate Finance and Adaptation Gaps

Beyond energy commitments, the organizations expressed significant concern over the weakening of provisions on climate finance. This is particularly true regarding funding for adaptation in developing countries. The earlier draft included a proposed target of at least $120 billion annually in adaptation finance. This figure was removed from the revised text, leaving uncertainty over how the commitment would be delivered.

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The coalition accused developed countries of arriving at the negotiations without new financial commitments. They argued that the failure to provide adequate funding would leave vulnerable communities exposed to worsening climate impacts. The group called for an accountability mechanism for public climate finance obligations.

Call for Accountability and Delivery Plans

The coalition demanded a delivery plan for the proposed $120 billion adaptation funding target to ensure accountability. They also questioned the prominence given to carbon capture, utilisation and storage. They called for the removal of a quantified target for this technology from the draft agreement.

The coalition said the joint leadership of Türkiye and Australia failed to provide sufficient direction during negotiations. This lack of direction allowed disagreements over climate finance, adaptation, and the transition away from fossil fuels to weaken the expected outcome. The summit is expected to run beyond its scheduled 20 November conclusion.

Countries are still struggling to reach consensus on key elements of the final agreement. The organizations warned that the current trajectory undermines the purpose of the global climate talks. They urge immediate action to restore the ambition levels seen in earlier drafts.