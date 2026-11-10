NGF Approves NGF Academy and Leadership Centre Under 10-Year Plan From 2026 to 2036

The Nigeria Governors Forum has approved a flagship leadership academy to train state officials, conduct research and provide governance advisory services across all 36 states under a plan running from 2026 to 2036.

The Nigeria Governors Forum has approved the establishment of the NGF Academy and Leadership Centre as a flagship directorate within its secretariat in Abuja. The approval covers a 10-year plan spanning 2026 to 2036.

The centre is designed to build competent, reform-minded and future-ready leaders able to address emerging governance and development challenges at the subnational level. The NGF Director-General, Dr Abdullateef Shittu, announced the initiative in a statement on Monday. He said the centre is positioned as the NGF subnational capacity development centre of excellence and as a think tank and global interface for leadership and innovation.

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He added that it will deliver executive capacity development, applied research, governance advisory services, digital innovation and structured peer learning within a unified, non-partisan institutional framework tailored to the governance realities of all 36 states. Shittu said the academy approaches leadership capability as the route to institutional performance, rather than as a stand-alone activity.

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Academy Leadership Tiers and Strategic Pathways

In the immediate term, the academy operates through the Forum existing institutional structures, with a view to becoming a full-fledged subsidiary of the Forum over the long term. The initiative is expected to provide a common institutional platform for strengthening public-sector leadership, improving policy implementation and promoting more effective governance across Nigeria subnational governments. The academy serves three tiers of state leadership. Executive and Strategic Leadership covers governors and their deputies, who are addressed together across a single leadership pathway.

Cabinet leadership covers Secretaries to the State Government, chiefs of staff, commissioners, special advisers and senior special assistants, local government chairmen and holders of specialised offices. Institutional leadership covers heads of service, permanent secretaries, directors-general, heads of agencies and departments, board chairs and senior technical officers, including those serving in acting capacities.

The academy will introduce specialised leadership programmes for serving, incoming and outgoing governors and their deputies, featuring executive training, policy retreats and structured induction to strengthen governance, ensure smooth transitions and promote sustainable institutional legacies. The institutional governance and sustainability programme supports heads of service, permanent secretaries and senior officials in sustaining institutional continuity, integrity and administrative excellence, and in strengthening the ability of ministries, departments and agencies to translate government policies into measurable development outcomes.

Specialised Programmes and Sector Governance Hubs

Programmes cover strategic leadership, public-sector ethics, negotiation strategy, adaptive management, change implementation and sector-specific governance challenges, delivered across twelve sector hubs. These hubs range from public finance, health and agriculture to infrastructure, trade and investment, security, digital and climate. Faculty and resource persons are drawn from across Nigeria and around the world, bringing practical, lived and comparative governance experience into every programme.

Each programme rests on a shared competency framework, with progress measured through a personal action plan reviewed under the Academy Monitoring, Evaluation, Accountability, Learning and Feedback (MEAL-F) framework. The NGF Academy establishes innovation and foresight labs to co-create practical governance solutions through applied research, data analysis, case studies, policy briefs and design thinking, positioning it as a subnational think tank. It offers technical advisory services to state governments, particularly in institutional reform, fiscal sustainability, investment facilitation and performance management.

Peer Learning and International Strategic Partnerships

It also convenes structured peer-to-peer learning platforms and communities of practice through which state governments exchange experience, share policy innovations and scale successful reforms. The academy works through multi-stakeholder platforms, convening collaboration with flagship strategic partners across national, continental and global tiers for curriculum co-design, applied research, faculty exchange, access to international expertise and co-financing, under formal instruments.

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It will partner with institutions including NIPSS, the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, the World Bank Institute, UNDP and UNICEF to strengthen research, training and governance capacity. Shittu said programmes will combine online courses with physical training sessions, incorporating gender inclusion, digital innovation and sustainability. The Secretariat deploys an eLMS to provide virtual classrooms, mobile and offline access, artificial-intelligence-enabled learning tools, data analytics, role-based programmes, performance-tracking dashboards and digital certification across the 36 states.

It integrates with the NGF Repository, the NGF e-Library and the NGF website. The NGF Academy operates under a two-tier governance arrangement comprising a Governing Council and the NGF Academy and Leadership Directorate. The Governing Council, drawn from NGF Secretariat leadership, development partners and sectoral experts, oversees programme quality, approves work plans and budgets, and provides institutional accountability. The Directorate coordinates programme implementation, stakeholder engagement, and monitoring and evaluation.

Implementation Phases and Long Term Sustainability Plan

The implementation framework covers 2026 to 2036 across four phases. The first phase, from April 2026 to September 2026, establishes strategic planning, institutional arrangements, curriculum development, pilot programmes, and collaborations and partnerships. The second phase, from October 2026 to June 2027, strengthens operational structures, develops the digital learning platform, engages faculty and technical personnel, and formalises strategic partnerships. The third phase, from July 2027 to June 2030, expands leadership and sectoral programmes, applied research and governance advisory services.

The fourth phase, from July 2030 to June 2036, envisages nationwide programme delivery, regional learning hubs and the operationalisation of an NGF Leadership Endowment and Innovation Fund to support long-term sustainability. Over the long term, the NGF Academy aspires to extend its reach beyond Nigeria, across West Africa, sub-Saharan Africa and the wider continent. Its ambition is to serve as a flagship institution for subnational governance in Africa, open to any subnational government that shares this governance structure.

The concept note prepared by the NGF Secretariat states that the academy is designed to build competent, reform-minded and future-ready leaders able to address emerging governance and development challenges at the subnational level.