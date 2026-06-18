NGF Champions State Police, Nutrition, and Energy Initiatives in Federalism Push

Nigeria's state governors have collectively endorsed the creation of state police, provided it aligns with constitutional federalism and protects citizens' rights. The Nigeria Governors' Forum also committed to major national initiatives on nutrition, agricultural value chains, and solar energy to drive development.

The Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF) convened in Abuja and released a communiqué outlining a strategic push for the establishment of state police , emphasizing that any such initiative must be constitutionally robust and firmly rooted in the principles of true federalism while safeguarding citizens' fundamental rights.

According to the communiqué signed by NGF Chairman and Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, and read by Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, the governors are engaged in active consultations with the attorneys-general from all 36 states to meticulously review the necessary constitutional amendments and frameworks required for state police formation. This collaborative effort aims to solidify a unified and legally sound position for the states on the matter.

Beyond security, the forum demonstrated a comprehensive approach to national development, making significant commitments in the health, agriculture, and energy sectors. On health and human development, the governors reaffirmed their dedication to improving nutrition and curbing child malnutrition. They reviewed progress on the National Nutrition 774 Initiative and the draft National Nutrition Bill, urging stronger legal and policy frameworks.

They also expressed support for the World Bank's proposed Country Partnership Framework for Nigeria (FY2026-2032) and the Nigeria Sustainable Agricultural Value-Chains for Growth (AGROW) Programme, which aims to boost agricultural productivity, food security, and early childhood development through private sector engagement. The forum endorsed state-specific interventions and stressed the need for cross-sectoral coordination encompassing health, nutrition, education, water, sanitation, and social protection.

Regarding the persistent energy deficit, the governors received a briefing on the National Solar Super-Grid Initiative, a plan to expand electricity access via large-scale, decentralized solar power integrated into the national transmission network. They acknowledged the project's potential to spur industrialization, enhance energy security, and stimulate economic growth, reiterating their commitment to power sector reforms and expanded access to reliable, affordable electricity for all Nigerians.

The governors approved the continuation of collaborative efforts with the federal government, the World Bank, and other stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of these ambitious programmes across participating states





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Nigeria Governors' Forum State Police Federalism Constitutional Amendment Nutrition Child Malnutrition National Nutrition Bill World Bank AGROW Programme Agriculture Food Security Energy Deficit National Solar Super-Grid Power Sector Reforms Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq Dapo Abiodun

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