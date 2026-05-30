NGF Chairman AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq Reflects on Security Fears and Fiscal Gains Following Fuel Subsidy Removal

Governor AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq discusses the strategic security preparations and subsequent economic benefits experienced by Nigerian states after the 2023 fuel subsidy removal.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq, has provided a detailed account of the intense apprehension and strategic mobilization that preceded the removal of the fuel subsidy in 2023.

According to Governor Abdulrazaq, who also leads Kwara State, the state governors were gripped by a sense of urgency and fear when they first received word of the government's intention to end the subsidy. This revelation came while several governors, including those from Lagos and Kaduna, were on a diplomatic trip to China.

They were contacted by high-ranking security officials, specifically the National Security Adviser and the Director-General of the Department of State Services, who made it clear that the decision to remove the subsidy was final and non-negotiable. This news plunged the governors into what Abdulrazaq described as panic mode, leading to an immediate internal consensus that the policy could potentially destabilize the nation through widespread riots and civil disobedience.

In an attempt to mitigate the perceived risks, the governors coordinated a strategy to engage President Bola Tinubu directly. They sought an appointment to present their concerns and argue that the implementation of such a drastic policy without sufficient cushioning would be impossible and dangerous.

However, the encounter took an unexpected turn. During a dinner hosted by President Tinubu at his Lagos residence, the governors found themselves listening to the President's broader vision for the future of Nigeria. Despite their initial intentions to oppose the move, the atmosphere and the conviction of the President left the governors unable to bring up their objections.

They left the meeting not with a victory for their cause, but with a resolve to ensure their respective states remained stable during the inevitable rollout of the policy. This led to the immediate convening of emergency State Security Council meetings across the federation, with governors ordering the deployment of security agencies to every critical point to prevent the anticipated chaos. To the surprise of the state executives, the expected wave of violent protests never materialized.

While the governors had prepared for the worst, citing previous instances where bad governance had triggered unrest over smaller issues, the nation remained remarkably calm. Abdulrazaq attributed this to the sheer audacity of the President's decision, which seemed to shock the populace into a state of compliance or disbelief. This period of transition marked a turning point not only in terms of security but also in the fiscal management of the Nigerian states.

The removal of the subsidy led to a significant increase in the funds distributed through the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC). Abdulrazaq noted that in the past, many states were left with a meager amount, sometimes as little as 100 million to 200 million Naira, after paying monthly salaries, which was barely enough to maintain a single kilometer of road. This financial strangulation had forced many states to rely heavily on bonds and high-interest loans to fund basic infrastructure.

The current economic landscape, however, has shifted dramatically. The increased revenue has allowed states to reduce their debt burdens and eliminate the need for constant borrowing.

For instance, Delta State has successfully retired its debts, while Kwara State has seen its debt burden decrease by 40 percent. With more liquid assets available, governors are now better positioned to invest in sustainable development without compromising their fiscal stability. Building on this economic momentum, Abdulrazaq has now turned his attention to the welfare of the Nigerian worker.

He highlighted that while the minimum wage has already increased and many states are paying closer to 100,000 Naira, there is a need for a formalized federal increase. He urged President Tinubu to engage in discussions to officially raise the national minimum wage to 100,000 Naira, ensuring that the benefits of the subsidy removal trickle down to the lowest earners in the workforce





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