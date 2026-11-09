Peter Obi says NFF officials barred him from greeting Flamingos at Abuja airport

Peter Obi accused NFF officials of preventing him from greeting Nigeria's Under-17 women's team at Abuja airport, calling it political intolerance. The Flamingos returned after winning their first World Cup by beating Japan 2-1 in Morocco.

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, has accused officials of the Nigeria Football Federation of preventing him from greeting members of the national Under-17 women's football team, the Flamingos, at Abuja airport.

Obi made the allegation in a post on his official X handle on Monday, titled A New Dimension of Toxic Politics in Nigeria. He said the incident reflected growing political intolerance and hostility in the country. According to Obi, he arrived at the airport at about 7 a.m. on Monday to board a flight to Enugu when he saw the Flamingos, who had just arrived and were preparing to board a vehicle into town.

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Obi Blocked From Greeting Flamingos

He said he was delighted to see the players and asked his Protocol Officer, Jackie Wayas, to find out whether he could approach them to offer his greetings and welcome. He said NFF officials refused his request, allegedly warning that they would lose their jobs if he was allowed to interact with the team. Obi said the incident was not the first time he had been prevented from greeting Nigerian footballers.

He recounted a similar experience on March 25, 2025, during a World Cup qualifier in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. He said the governor had welcomed him at the VIP stand, but he was later stopped from greeting the players after the match. According to him, other government officials went to greet the players, but he was again prevented from doing so, with officials telling him they would lose their jobs if he proceeded.

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Obi Warns Of Toxic Politics

Describing the incidents as evidence of toxic politics, Obi said the situation reflected a deterioration in the country's political climate since 2025. He said it is deeply troubling to witness the extent of toxic politics into which the nation has descended since 2025, adding that each year appears to bring further deterioration. He said this reflects how deeply Nigeria has been affected. Obi called for a country where political differences would not result in hostility or discrimination.

He said the new Nigeria Nigerians aspire to build must have no room for hostility, intimidation, or discrimination, regardless of political affiliation. He insisted that unity, mutual respect, and shared humanity should take precedence over political differences. The Flamingos returned to Abuja on Monday after defeating Japan 2-1 in Saturday's final in Morocco to win their first World Cup title. Their arrival drew attention, but the celebration was overshadowed by Obi's allegation of political discrimination and intimidation at the airport.