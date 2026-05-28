Neymar Injury Clouds Brazil's World Cup Hopes

Brazil's forward Neymar Jr. is a doubt for the start of the World Cup after injuring his calf, which could rule him out of their opening match against Morocco. The 34-year-old, who has not been picked for the national team in almost three years, is Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer with 79 goals in 128 appearances.

Brazil 's hopes for the World Cup have been thrown into uncertainty as star forward Neymar Jr. was ruled out for two to three weeks due to a calf injury.

The 34-year-old sustained the injury during a Campeonato Paulista match for his club Santos on February 5, 2025. An MRI scan revealed a grade two muscle injury, which is expected to keep him out of Brazil's pre-World Cup friendlies against Panama and Egypt, as well as their tournament opener against Morocco on June 13.

This setback comes as a surprise as Neymar's inclusion in coach Carlo Ancelotti's 26-man squad was already a topic of debate due to his recent lack of form and injuries. Neymar, Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer with 79 goals in 128 appearances, will miss his fourth World Cup if he fails to recover in time





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