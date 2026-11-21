NEYGA warns that political thugs invading mosques in northern Nigeria threaten national unity, citing attacks on Dauda Kahutu and President Tinubu's motorcade as critical triggers for action.

The National Youth Empowerment and Governance Advocacy ( NEYGA) has issued a stark warning regarding the increasing infiltration of political operatives into mosques across northern Nigeria, stating that this disturbing trend poses a severe threat to religious sanctity and could ultimately undermine national unity. The organization urged political leaders to immediately restrain their supporters and cease the use of places of worship as venues for political intimidation, harassment, and violence. This call to action was formalized in a statement issued on Saturday and signed by the group's spokesperson, Alhaji Ibrahim Dan-Musa.

Mosques Declared Sanctuaries Not Political Theatres

Alhaji Ibrahim Dan-Musa explicitly stated that a mosque is a sanctuary defined by absolute submission to the Almighty, rather than a campaign podium or a theatre of war. He expressed deep concern that political disagreements were increasingly spilling over into these sacred spaces, creating an atmosphere of intolerance that even prominent personalities no longer feel safe navigating during prayers. Dan-Musa labeled the practice of importing thugs into mosques every Friday to harass, abuse, or attack citizens for their political views as a national disgrace. The group emphasized that religious centers must remain insulated from the bitter contests of democratic politics to preserve their spiritual integrity.

Also read Afenifere Condemns Electoral Violence, Cites Attacks on Tinubu, Obi, Kwankwaso Convoys

Recent Attacks on Dauda Kahutu and President Tinubu

NEYGA highlighted two specific recent incidents as evidence of this escalating violence: the assault on popular Hausa political praise singer Dauda Kahutu, known as Rarara, inside the National Mosque in Abuja during Friday prayers, and the attack on President Bola Tinubu's motorcade. Videos circulating on social media showed youths confronting the singer and assaulting him, specifically tearing the clothes he was wearing that bore the insignia of President Bola Tinubu. NEYGA described this incident as an unacceptable desecration of a sacred place, insisting that political differences should never disrupt religious activities or target individuals for their associations.

The assembly also recalled the attack on President Bola Tinubu's motorcade at a mosque in the Garki District of Abuja on Friday, November 13, 2026. This occurred shortly after the President observed Jumu'ah prayers. The incident reportedly led to the arrest of 78 suspects when individuals allegedly attacked the departing presidential convoy with stones and other dangerous objects. These actions resulted in damaged vehicles and injured security operatives, marking a significant breach of security within a religious compound.

Advertisement

Presidential Clemency and Calls for Religious Intervention

Following the extension of presidential clemency to those involved in the Garki District incident, the Presidency directed that the suspects be warned and released as an act of fatherly magnanimity. However, NEYGA used this moment to warn political actors against mobilizing supporters to religious centers to settle political scores. The group stressed that mosques are highly respected places of spiritual authority and divine worship, not battlegrounds for political supremacy. They argued that allowing such violence to persist erodes the foundational respect for religious institutions in Nigeria.

To address the situation, the assembly appealed to the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar, to intervene directly. NEYGA urged the leadership of Jama'atu Nasril Islam to convene an emergency council meeting to deliberate on the growing politicization of mosques and find lasting solutions. Additionally, the group called on the Executive Director of the Muslim Rights Concern, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, to publicly condemn the development and mobilize religious stakeholders against the trend of using faith spaces for political warfare.

Warnings on Social Harmony and Democratic Conduct

NEYGA warned that failure by religious and traditional leaders to address the situation could worsen religious intolerance and threaten peaceful coexistence in the region. The statement added that if left unchecked, the brazen politicization of faith will destroy the remaining fabric of social and religious harmony among diverse groups. The assembly urged politicians and their supporters to restrict political disagreements to legitimate democratic platforms rather than places of worship. They concluded by asserting that politicians must take their battles to the streets and the ballot boxes, leaving the houses of God in absolute peace.