News Text: Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope

The news text provides updates on various topics, including an oil-well dispute, the closure of schools in Oyo, green industrialisation, and the NDC's four-year southern zoning gamble.

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River ’s hope SPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo Africa’s green industrialisation: AfDB in the theatre of the green economy, By Ayomide Akinwale NDC ’s four-year southern zoning gamble : A recipe for distrust and opposition failure, By Chukwuemerie Uduchukwu The Global Network for Cybersolution (GNC), a premier advocacy organization for cybersecurity and emerging technology for development , is proud to announce the formal establishment of the Nigeria Forum for AI Governance (NFAIG).

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope SPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo Africa’s green industrialisation: AfDB in the theatre of the green economy, By Ayomide Akinwale NDC’s four-year southern zoning gamble: A recipe for distrust and opposition failure, By Chukwuemerie Uduchukwu The Global Network for Cybersolution (GNC), a premier advocacy organization for cybersecurity and emerging technology for development, is proud to announce the formal establishment of the Nigeria Forum for AI Governance (NFAIG)





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Oil-Well Dispute Cross River Report Restores Hope Closure Of Schools In Oyo Green Industrialisation Afdb NDC Zoning Gamble Nigeria Forum For AI Governance Global Network For Cybersolution Cybersecurity Emerging Technology For Development Digital Well-Being Policy Advocacy Capacity Empowerment Innovative Technology Solutions

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Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hopeSpecial Report on how families coped with the closure of 23 schools in Oyo and a response to xenophobia in South Africa by Owei Lakemfa.

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Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hopeSpecial Report on how families coped with the closure of 23 schools in Oyo and a commentary on xenophobia in South Africa by Owei Lakemfa.

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