News on Senate, House of Representatives hopefuls, governors screening committee, opposition to consensus candidate, and more

The text provides details on the hopefuls who are part of the screening committee, the opposition to the consensus candidate, and more. The text highlights the governors who appeared before the party committee and the competition for the governorship ticket in Kwara State and some other states.

Senate , House of Representatives hopefuls face panel today, NDC set for national convention in Abuja today, governors seeking a fresh mandate in next year’s election, submitted themselves for screening by a party committee set up for that purpose, It was the first day of the screening exercise for the party’s governorship and national assembly aspirants, those who faced the screening committee yesterday included Governors Bassey Otu (Cross River) Dauda Lawal (Zamafara), Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi) ,Aliyu Sokoto (Sokoto), Uba Sani (Kaduna), Umar Mohammed Bago (Niger) Umar Radda (Katsina), Umar Nnamadi (Jigawa) ,Abba Yusuf (Kano), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Rev.

Father Hyacinth Alia (Benue) and Nasir Idris (Kebbi), Governors Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa) and Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), opposition to the endorsement of former Secretary to the State Government as the party’s consensus candidate by APC governorship aspirants in Yobe, stakeholders are pushing for consensus in picking candidates but this has not gone down well with party members in many of the state





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Senate House Of Representatives Screening Committee APC Consensus Candidate Screening Exercise Governors Screening Opposition Party Committee Competition For Governorship Ticket

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