News Headlines:

A collection of news articles in English from various sources.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board ( JAMB ) has fixed 150 as the minimum cut-off mark for admission into Nigeria n universities for the 2026 academic session.

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TheNationNews / 🏆 6. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigeria JAMB Cut-Off Mark Senate Abuja Doctor US Dollars Acquire Premium Domains Premium Domains Profit Sexual Health Bedroom Performance

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