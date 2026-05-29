New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani reveals how Arsenal and Kanu influenced his childhood and identity as an African immigrant, highlighting the Nigerian star's legacy.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has opened up about his lifelong connection with English Premier League club Arsenal , crediting Nigerian football legend Nwankwo Kanu as a key figure in shaping his football identity.

In a personal essay published by The Athletic ahead of Arsenal's UEFA Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain, Mamdani reflected on how Kanu symbolized familiarity and representation during his childhood as an African immigrant. The American politician described Arsenal as a club that felt like home, largely because of players like Kanu who shared his African roots and had navigated the journey of migration and success.

Mamdani traced his fandom back to the age of nine, when his uncle introduced him to a team with a cannon on its shirt, a gritty captain named Tony Adams, and stars such as Nwankwo Kanu. He wrote, 'Kanu had been born in Africa but now lived somewhere else, just like me. Arsenal felt familiar before I even understood why.

' This sentiment resonated deeply with many Africans in the diaspora, who saw in Kanu a representation of talent, resilience, and global achievement. Mamdani's article comes at a time when Arsenal is on the cusp of European glory, adding emotional weight to his reflections on decades of supporting the club through highs and lows. Kanu, a former Super Eagles captain, remains one of Nigeria's most celebrated football exports.

His decorated career spanned clubs such as Ajax, Inter Milan, Arsenal, West Bromwich Albion, and Portsmouth, where he won major honors including two Premier League titles and two FA Cups with Arsenal. He was a key member of the 'Invincibles' squad that went unbeaten throughout the 2003/2004 season, and his hat-trick against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in 1999 is still remembered as one of the Premier League's greatest moments.

Beyond club football, Kanu captained Nigeria to Olympic gold at Atlanta 1996 and appeared in multiple World Cups and Africa Cup of Nations tournaments. Mamdani emphasized that Arsenal, under Arsene Wenger, embraced African players like Kanu, Lauren, Kolo Toure, and Emmanuel Adebayor, making them central to the club's identity. While Kanu's playing career was stellar, his transition to football administration as chairman of Enyimba has been challenging, with the club narrowly avoiding relegation in the 2025/2026 NPFL season.

Nonetheless, his legacy as a trailblazer for African footballers in Europe remains untarnished, and Mamdani's tribute underscores the enduring impact of Kanu's journey on a generation of fans across the Atlantic





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