New Software to Improve Child Protection in Nigeria

Dr Gabriel Oyediji, the president of ASOHON, has announced the launch of a new software called Children First Software (CFS) that aims to improve the documentation, coordination, and accountability of orphanages and homes caring for vulnerable children in Nigeria. The software is expected to transform the monitoring and welfare management of these children across the country.

Dr Gabriel Oyediji, the president of ASOHON , a Nigeria n non-governmental organization, has announced the launch of a new software called Children First Software (CFS) that aims to improve the documentation, coordination, and accountability of orphanages and homes caring for vulnerable children in Nigeria .

The software is expected to transform the monitoring and welfare management of these children across the country. However, challenges such as poor electricity supply, inadequate access to computers, low digital literacy, and shortage of trained personnel may affect its implementation. ASOHON is also focusing on sensitisation and capacity-building programmes to help social workers and caregivers understand and use the software efficiently.

The platform will help preserve important records that could otherwise be lost during disasters and provide more current and reliable data for planning and decision-making. Oyediji also advocated for a gradual shift from institutional care to family-based alternatives such as adoption and foster care, emphasizing that children thrive better in family environments where they can experience love, guidance, and a sense of belonging





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Child Protection Software Documentation Coordination Accountability Vulnerable Children Nigeria ASOHON Children First Software (CFS) Foster Care Adoption Family-Based Care Institutional Care Data Management Digital Coordination Preservation Of Records Government Agencies Reliable Data Planning And Decision-Making Challenges Capacity-Building Programmes Sensitisation Programmes Software Developers Data Entry Data Management Orphanages Flooding Fire Incidents Disasters Preservation Of Records Family Environments Personalised Care Emotional Bonding Social Integration Global Practice Love Guidance Sense Of Belonging Small Penis Size Weak Erection Infertility Issues Cure Without Side Effects Within A Short Period Nigeria Lagos US Dollars Acquire Premium Domains Engineers Doctors Lawyers Accountants IT Experts Civil/Public Servants Professionals Nigeria Lagos US Dollars Acquire Premium Domains Engineers Doctors Lawyers Accountants IT Experts Civil/Public Servants Professionals

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