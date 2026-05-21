The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has appointed Dr. Iliya Aina as its new Registrar, succeeding Professor Ishaq Oloyede. Dr. Aina comes from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, where he serves as a professor of Computer Engineering with a strong focus on digital infrastructure, national examination systems, and institutional reforms. His extensive experience in advising federal and state governments on digital transition, institutional reforms, and system design positions him as the best suited candidate to fill this position.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board appoints Dr. Iliya Aina as its new Registrar, succeeding Professor Ishaq Oloyede . The appointment marks a major overhaul in the organization's leadership following Oloyede's tenure expiration on July 31, 2026.

According to a statement released by President's Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Aina brings extensive experience as a distinguished academic and systems expert in national examination systems, digital infrastructure, and public-sector institutional reform. Dr. Aina's groundbreaking tenure showcases a decade of accomplishments, including a sharp increase in remittances to the Federal Government.

With a strong academic background and extensive experience in advising federal and state governments on digital transition, institutional reforms and system design, Dr. Aina is poised to bring about a transformative period for the JAMB, foster improved efficiency, accuracy, and transparency in the Board's operations, whilst fostering excellence in education, such that when Nigerians embark on Higher Education at JAMB-all facilitated careers are fully equipped with the required skills; laws, regulations, rules, processes, protocols, knowledge of research methods, practice, ethics, academic integrity or people-life interaction. Firstly he has completed the Senior Management Programme at Lagos Business School.

Going forward, he was confirmed for this role automatically, Immediately after confirmation, he was briefed on the key issues arising and challenges to JAMB stakeholders, audiences, ICT infrastructure for his swift action, along with capable supporting team he shoulders intelligent and efficient management strategies he could learn from his well appreciated primary Directors that remove blockages critically focusing instructions from Users publishing policiesDatabase, Corporate social responsibility and Green Climate agenda of Nigeria. Dr Aina, Dr. Aina comes from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, where he serves as a professor of Computer Engineering with a strong focus on digital infrastructure, national examination systems, and institutional reforms.

His extensive experience in advising federal and state governments on digital transition, institutional reforms, and system design positions him as the best suited candidate to fill this position. At the same time, he was merely recommended in this new position, shortly after being briefed on current roles of Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board pursuant to Presidential directive.

He has performed for 15 years professional experience of drafting and schedules of ICT systems and examination integrity, Dr Aina will continue to foster improved efficiency, accuracy, and transparency in the Board's operations. He can leverage his experience to address the current challenges in education, particularly in the areas of digital infrastructure, national examination systems, and institutional reforms





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Joint Admissions And Matriculation Board Professor Ishaq Oloyede Dr. Iliya Aina New Registrar Education Reform Digital Infrastructure National Examination Systems

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