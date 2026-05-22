New organizations poised to confer Blue Silks rank amid ALDRAP legal battle

Indications have emerged that a new set of organizations have taken over the conferment of the controversial rank, leading to a shift in the legal battle over its legitimacy and acceptance.

The ongoing legal battle over the Blue Silks rank, introduced as an alternative to the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) title by the Association of Legislative Drafting and Advocacy Practitioners (ALDRAP), has taken a new turn.

A statement released on Thursday announced that the Body of Senior Counsel of Nigeria (BOSCON) and the Nigerian Legal Society (NLS) would henceforth confer the controversial rank on interested and deserving lawyers. This decision followed a suit filed by ALDRAP and its Executive Director, Dr. Tonye Clinton Jaja, to stop the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) from interfering in the conferment of the Blue Silks rank.

However, ALDRAP has filed a notice of appeal and stay of execution against the judgment, arguing that Justice Omotosho lacked the jurisdiction to adjudicate on the matter because he had already been confirmed for elevation to the Court of Appeal at the time he handled the suit. The latest development, which indicates that ALDRAP has backed off from its vow to continue conferring the Blue Silks rank, indicates that Nigerian non-litigation lawyers are determined to establish the Blue Silks rank as an alternative to the SAN title, which traditionally favors lawyers engaged in litigation





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Blue Silks Rank Association Of Legislative Drafting And Advoca Body Of Senior Counsel Of Nigeria (BOSCON) Nigerian Legal Society (NLS) Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Elevate To Court Of Appeal

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