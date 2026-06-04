New Nigeria Peoples Party Chairman Raises Concerns Over Leadership Disputes Ahead of 2027 Elections

The National Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Agbo Major, expressed concerns over ongoing disputes surrounding the party’s leadership and structure, warning that unresolved issues could affect democratic processes ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The factional National Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party , Agbo Major, expressed concerns over ongoing disputes surrounding the party’s leadership and structure, warning that unresolved issues could affect democratic processes ahead of the 2027 general elections .

Major emphasized the party's commitment to the rule of law and constitutional procedures in handling matters relating to membership, discipline, and leadership. He also called for institutions responsible for safeguarding democracy to remain impartial and committed to the rule of law. Looking ahead to the 2027 elections, Major urged political actors and groups considering alliances to address internal issues transparently and for the judiciary to continue upholding its constitutional role in strengthening public confidence in democratic institutions.

The NNPP chairman reaffirmed the party's commitment to building a stronger political platform that promotes national unity, economic prosperity, social justice, and good governance for all Nigerians





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