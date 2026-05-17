New National Policy on Alternative Learning Pathways Launched to Expand Education Access in Nigeria

The Federal Government has launched a new National Policy on Alternative Learning Pathways, aiming to expand access to education for out-of-school children, youths, and adults across the country. The policy focuses on mainstreaming learners, improving certification processes, and creating flexible pathways to achieve equivalent education in three to four years instead of conventional schooling duration.

The Federal Government has launched a new National Policy on Alternative Learning Pathways to expand access to education for out-of-school children, youths, and adults across the country.

According to the Director of Literacy and Development, National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult, and Non-Formal Education, Dr John Edeh, the policy, recently unveiled by the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, is designed to close long-standing gaps within Nigeria’s non-formal education system. The policy focuses on mainstreaming learners, improving certification processes, and creating flexible pathways that allow beneficiaries to transition easily into higher education or vocational opportunities.

The policy compresses learning duration, enabling individuals who missed formal schooling to complete equivalent education within three to four years instead of spending over a decade in conventional school settings. Dr Edeh described the initiative as a major reform capable of significantly reducing the country’s large population of out-of-school youths while also addressing unemployment, insecurity, banditry, and other social challenges linked to illiteracy





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National Policy Alternative Learning Pathways Expanded Access Comprasses Learning Duration Transition Into Higher Education Or Vocational

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