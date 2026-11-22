Manchester United were thrashed 4-0 at Liverpool in Mauricio Pochettino's first match in charge, with Leny Yoro sent off after eight minutes. United remain 19th in the Premier League, while Liverpool climb to fourth.

Mauricio Pochettino endured a nightmare start as Manchester United manager as his 10-man side were humbled 4-0 by Liverpool at Anfield. United have now conceded 34 goals in all competitions, the worst defensive record of any top-flight team in Europe's major leagues.

Pochettino's side sit 19th in the Premier League, a point off the bottom, with eight points from 11 games. Liverpool are up to fourth, seven points behind leaders Arsenal. United never recovered from Leny Yoro's controversial red card after just eight minutes. Matthijs de Ligt, handed his first Premier League start in 357 days in Pochettino's first selection, was caught out by a long ball down the left channel that allowed Alexander Isak to race towards goal.

Also read Van Dijk says Liverpool future unresolved amid contract situation

Leny Yoro Red Card Opens Floodgates

Yoro chased back and, despite a heavy touch from the Swede on the edge of the box, his clumsy challenge just outside the area led to a straight red card for denying a goalscoring opportunity. Matters got immediately worse for the visitors. Dominik Szoboszlai whipped home the low free kick, beating Bruno Fernandes at the end of the wall and the dive of Senne Lammens to find the bottom corner.

It was 2-0 just three minutes later when the lively Rio Ngumoha glided into the box on the left and fired a cross into the middle, which Florian Wirtz pirouetted to turn home with a close-range volley off the underside of the bar. Having relegated Harry Maguire to the bench, Pochettino was forced to turn to the veteran centre-back just 22 minutes in to try to stem the bleeding.

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United lost 7-0 at Anfield three years ago and a switch to a back five helped avoid similar damage, albeit with the help of some wayward Liverpool finishing. United have not been relegated since 1974 but find themselves in a battle for survival despite still enjoying one of the biggest revenues in world football. Liverpool kept pressing.

Liverpool Press For Fourth Goal

Isak and Ngumoha fired narrowly past the post while Alexis Mac Allister was denied by a smart save from Lammens and Isak's shot on the turn was somehow deflected over the top by the diving Maguire. Szoboszlai saw a long-range effort tipped over by the flying Lammens shortly after the turnaround and saw another effort saved soon after.

Bradley Barcola spurned a glorious chance of a third just before the hour after beating the offside trap, but dragged a tame effort well wide with only Lammens to beat. Isak missed another wonderful chance after De Ligt misjudged a bouncing ball to allow him another clear run on goal, but the Swede lashed wildly past the near post when one-on-one with Lammens. Barcola fired over the bar after spinning away from De Ligt on 65 minutes.

But Barcola's blistering pace created Liverpool's third just after the hour mark. The Frenchman nipped past Lisandro Martinez and burst in behind the defence before squaring neatly for Ngumoha to slam home a minute later. Martinez denied Barcola a fourth with a last-ditch block at the far post while Lammens dived to turn around a powerful Isak strike and clawed a curling Szoboszlai shot around the upright with 15 minutes to go.

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Florian Wirtz Assist Completes rout

Wirtz rounded off one of his best Liverpool displays since a £100 million move from Bayer Leverkusen last year with the assist for Victor Munoz to crash home the fourth goal eight minutes from time. Virgil van Dijk had earlier headed inches wide from a Wirtz cross. In truth, the hosts could well have matched, or even surpassed, their famous 7-0 victory in 2023 in this fixture.

Pochettino answered United's call after Michael Carrick was sacked last week after winning just one of the Red Devils' first 10 league games in charge. The Argentine has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for a decade, but failed to make a strong first impression on the United fans. Defeat gave Pochettino an early indication of the huge job he has ahead to restore the 20-time English champions to their former glories.

Liverpool Title Hopes Rekindled

Liverpool climb into the top four and within seven points of leaders Arsenal to rekindle faint hopes of challenging for the title. For United, the result leaves them still rooted second bottom of the Premier League and facing a battle for survival.