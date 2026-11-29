United Nigeria Airlines launches direct Jos-Owerri route, cutting travel time from twelve hours to one hour. The new air corridor boosts agricultural trade and tourism for Plateau State farmers and Igbo residents.

United Nigeria Airlines has commenced direct flights between Jos in Plateau State and Owerri in Imo State, establishing a vital new air corridor that significantly reduces regional travel time. The inauguration of this route transforms the journey between the two cities from a grueling twelve-hour road trip to a swift one-hour flight. This strategic development aims to unlock new economic markets for farmers, stimulate regional trade, and enhance tourism between the North Central and South East geopolitical zones.

Reducing Travel Time to One Hour

The primary operational benefit of this new service is the dramatic compression of transit duration for passengers moving between Jos and the Eastern region. Previously, travelers were forced to endure a twelve-hour overland journey or face the logistical hassle of connecting through major hubs like Abuja or Lagos. The direct link operated by United Nigeria Airlines now offers a one-hour alternative that saves both time and money. This efficiency is designed to encourage more frequent movement of people and goods, making business transactions and family visits far more convenient for residents of both states.

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Boosting Plateau State Agricultural Exports

Plateau State Commissioner for Transport, Jatau Davou Gyang, highlighted the critical role this air link plays in leveraging the state's vast agricultural potential. Governor Caleb Mutfwang's administration has prioritized this connectivity to ensure that local produce reaches lucrative markets in the South East and South South regions without delay. The commissioner specifically identified Irish potatoes, widely known as Plateau potatoes, alongside cabbage and strawberries as key commodities that will benefit from faster transport. By eliminating the need for intermediaries, the route allows traders and buyers to access these perishable goods directly, thereby increasing profitability for local farmers.

Strategic Hub in Owerri for Regional Access

The selection of Owerri as the southern terminus was a deliberate strategic choice by Plateau State authorities due to its central location and accessibility. The city serves as a gateway for travelers from Port Harcourt, Calabar, and Benin in the South South, as well as Enugu, Anambra, and Abia in the South East. This hub-and-spoke model ensures that passengers from various neighboring states can conveniently connect through Owerri to reach Jos. The initiative effectively removes the traditional bottleneck that required passengers to transit through Abuja, thereby streamlining travel networks across the country.

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Support from Igbo Community and Business Leaders

High Chief Johnson Nwosu Oche, the Eze Ndi Igbo IV of Jos, welcomed the development as a vital link for the thousands of Igbo residents who have lived in Plateau State for decades. He noted that the route strengthens economic and family ties by allowing residents to travel to their home states in the East without the previous inconvenience of connecting through Abuja. Adedayo Olawuyi, the Chief Commercial Officer of United Nigeria Airlines, explained that the partnership was established via a memorandum of understanding to respond directly to government requests. He emphasized the commercial significance of the route, citing the large population of South East residents in the North and the potential for increased passenger and cargo traffic.

Initial Operations and Future Flight Schedules

United Nigeria Airlines has begun the service with two flights on the Jos-Owerri route, utilizing relatively small aircraft that initially prioritize passenger operations over cargo. Olawuyi confirmed that the airline anticipates increasing the frequency of flights as passenger demand continues to build over time. Strong forward bookings have already been recorded for the December travel period, driven largely by the Yuletide season when many individuals travel to the South East to celebrate with their families. The airline plans to reassess cargo capacity needs as trade activities expand and the market for the service grows beyond its initial launch phase.