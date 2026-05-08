New Faction Emerges in Jigawa ADC Following Parallel Congresses and Expulsions

A new faction within the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Jigawa State has emerged after conducting parallel congresses, leading to the election of new executives and the expulsion of several prominent members. The faction claims legitimacy based on a Federal High Court ruling and asserts its independence from other party camps.

A new faction has surfaced within the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Jigawa State after holding parallel ward, local government, and state congresses, resulting in a new set of party executives.

The faction, which claims legitimacy based on a Federal High Court judgement in Abuja, also announced the expulsion of several high-profile members, including Sabo Mohammed Nakudu, Ahmad Mahmud Gumel, Bashir Adamu, and Abba Anas. Speaking to journalists after the congresses on Friday, the factional chairman, Kabiru Husseini Na Rungo, stated that the group organized the exercise in compliance with a judgement delivered by Justice Joyce O. Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which allegedly invalidated a previous national convention of the party.

He argued that the court ruling confirmed that those who conducted the earlier convention lacked the constitutional authority to organize congresses on behalf of the party. According to him, the judgement also recognized the powers of duly recognized state chairmen to conduct lawful congresses and conventions in their respective states.

Na Rungo emphasized that the faction was neither aligned with the David Mark nor Nafiu Bala camps, asserting that his group represented the authentic structure of the ADC in Jigawa State. Today marks a new chapter in the democratic journey of our party in Jigawa. We gathered here in unity, peace, and determination to strengthen the foundation of our party through a transparent, credible, and lawful congress process, he said.

The faction also reaffirmed the earlier expulsion of Mohammed Sani Gumel, accusing him of engaging in activities allegedly contrary to the principles and integrity of the party, including the alleged sale of party mandates. ADC is not for sale in Jigawa State, and we shall never allow the selfish interests of individuals to override the collective interest of our members and supporters, Na Rungo stated. Other prominent ADC members expelled include Hon. Adamu Jumbo, Sen.

Sabo Nakudu, and Abba Anas Adamu, among others. He further warned that any individual who refused to identify with the faction’s leadership structure in Jigawa State would be deemed expelled in line with the party’s constitution and guidelines. At the end of the congress, Kabiru Hassan emerged as state chairman, while Ahmad Sankara Gerawa was elected deputy chairman, and Hon. Abba Champ became state vice chairman.

Others elected include Ahmed Jamilu as Financial Secretary, Sagir Rabiu Babura as Legal Adviser, and Zubaida Ahmed Gumel as Women Leader. In his acceptance speech, Kabiru Husseini pledged to provide purposeful leadership and ensure fairness and justice in accordance with the ADC constitution





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African Democratic Congress Jigawa State Party Faction Expulsions Federal High Court

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