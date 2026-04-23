New COVID-19 Case in Cross River State Prompts Senate Investigation

A fresh COVID-19 case involving a Chinese national in Cross River State has triggered an investigation by the Nigerian Senate and renewed concerns about potential outbreaks. The case highlights the ongoing need for vigilance and proactive public health measures.

A renewed sense of concern has emerged in Cross River State , Nigeria , following the confirmation of a new COVID-19 case involving a Chinese national employed by Lafarge .

The case, reported on Tuesday by the state’s Commissioner for Health, Henry Ayuk, has prompted swift action from the Nigerian Senate. The Senate, on Thursday, mandated its Committee on Health to launch a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this recent infection. This directive underscores the gravity of the situation and the potential for wider transmission, particularly given the history of the pandemic within the country.

The patient, who arrived in Nigeria on March 17th, began experiencing illness shortly after arrival. Initial care was provided at a government facility, but the patient’s condition worsened, necessitating a transfer to the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital for more specialized treatment. This escalation in care highlights the seriousness of the case and the need for advanced medical intervention.

The incident has triggered a call for immediate and proactive measures from Senator Godswill Akpabio, who emphasized the importance of vigilance to prevent the virus from spreading beyond Cross River State and into other regions of Nigeria. This concern is rooted in the experiences of the early stages of the pandemic, when rapid spread proved difficult to contain. Nigeria’s initial encounter with COVID-19 occurred on February 27, 2020, with the confirmation of a case in Lagos involving an Italian national.

This marked the beginning of a significant public health challenge that rapidly impacted multiple states across the nation. The response from the federal government, under the leadership of former President Muhammadu Buhari, was comprehensive and included stringent containment measures. These measures encompassed nationwide lockdowns in major urban centers like Lagos, Abuja, and Ogun State, alongside the closure of schools, businesses, and international borders. Restrictions on movement and public gatherings were also implemented to limit the transmission of the virus.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Federal Ministry of Health played pivotal roles in scaling up testing capacity, conducting thorough contact tracing, and launching extensive public awareness campaigns. Isolation centers were established nationwide, and emergency regulations were enacted to bolster the overall response. The introduction of global vaccines in 2021 led to a nationwide vaccination campaign, prioritizing healthcare workers and vulnerable populations.

While restrictions were gradually lifted as infection rates decreased, authorities maintained a focus on continuous surveillance, vaccination efforts, and rapid response protocols to address any new cases that emerged. The current situation in Cross River State serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing need for preparedness and vigilance in the face of evolving public health threats





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