Neville identifies four signings Chelsea must make this summer - Alonso takes over as manager

Gary Neville discusses Xabi Alonso's need for additional signings at Chelsea, replacing Liam Rosenior, who managed for just 106 days. He emphasizes the need for an experienced centre-forward, a new goalkeeper, and additional centre-back support. The ailing Premier League giants find themselves in a precarious position, with only two matches remaining the season.

Manchester United legend, Gary Neville , has identified four signings that Xabi Alonso requires at Chelsea this summer, succeeding Liam Rosenior as manager on July 1.

The current Premier League giants with only two matches remaining this season have minimal chances of securing a spot in the Champions League. The west London club finds themselves in a precarious position due to their challenges and the Spaniard's appointment. Neville urges revision of transfer strategy and acquisition of seasoned players. Alonso and new goalkeeper are top priorities, as well as additional centre-back support





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