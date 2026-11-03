Neveah Limited Redeems 23.33 Billion Naira Commercial Paper Series

Neveah Limited successfully redeemed 23.33 billion Naira in commercial paper, reinforcing its liquidity and credit standing in the Nigerian debt capital market.

Neveah Limited has officially confirmed the successful and full redemption of its Series 1 through Series 5 Commercial Paper s. These financial instruments were issued under the company's broader N30 billion Commercial Paper Programme. The total value of the redeemed securities reached 23.33 billion Naira. This major financial milestone occurred on November 3, 2026, marking a significant event in the company's short-term debt management history.

Financial Breakdown of Redemptions

The redeemed portfolio consisted of five distinct series, each with specific nominal values that summed to the total liability. Series 1 carried a redemption value of 3,470,424,000 Naira. Series 2 represented the largest single tranche at 8,280,150,000 Naira. Series 3 was redeemed for 5,501,686,000 Naira, ensuring its holders received their principal back. Series 4 accounted for 4,485,628,000 Naira in settled obligations. Finally, Series 5 completed the package with a value of 1,595,550,000 Naira. All figures reflect exact principal amounts due to investors upon maturity.

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Management Statements on Liquidity

Neveah Limited cited its strong liquidity position as the primary driver for the timely settlement of these debts. Company leadership emphasized that sound financial management practices enabled this execution without disruption. The board highlighted a steadfast commitment to honoring all obligations to investors and broader stakeholders. This action was described as a demonstration of robust cash flow generation capabilities within the firm. The company noted that disciplined financial stewardship underpinned this positive outcome.

United Capital Lead Arranger Comments

Dr. Gbadebo Adenrele, Managing Director of United Capital Investment Banking, provided external validation of the event. As the Lead Arranger for the issuances, he viewed the redemption as a highly positive signal for Neveah. He stated that meeting commitments to investors is critical for building long-term trust in the market. Dr. Adenrele explained that a proven track record of honoring obligations supports continued access to the debt capital market. He congratulated the company on maintaining high standards of corporate governance and financial responsibility.

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Impact on Commodity Export Operations

Neveah Limited operates as a Nigerian-owned commodities export and manufacturing enterprise. The firm engages in the sourcing, processing, manufacturing, and export of agricultural products and metals. This redemption strengthens its reputation as a trusted participant in the commodities value chain. The company serves both local and international markets with a focus on operational excellence. This financial health supports its ability to drive growth and expand market presence. It also reinforces the company's standing as a dependable issuer in the Nigerian capital markets.

Future Strategic Growth Outlook

The successful execution of this debt cycle positions Neveah Limited for future expansion. The company intends to use its strengthened financial profile to create sustainable value for shareholders. This includes delivering long-term value to investors, customers, and other key stakeholders. The event underscores the importance of maintaining credibility in the Nigerian debt capital market. It serves as a benchmark for other businesses seeking to raise capital through similar instruments. The company remains focused on contributing meaningfully to Nigeria's economic development while pursuing its long-term growth strategy.