Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer says he does not expect to play beyond the summer, with his contract running to June 2027. The 40-year-old is currently out with a partial tendon tear in his foot and hopes to return in January.

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has said he expects to retire from professional football at the end of the season. The 40-year-old, whose contract runs until June 2027, made the comments to Sky Sports Germany on Sunday.

I assume that things will not continue for me in the summer, Neuer said. I am trying to enjoy the remaining time now. Neuer also said he had considered stopping last year. I would have quit last season, 85 percent of the time, he said.

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Neuer cites great team atmosphere

But because we have such a great team, and the atmosphere at Sabener Strasse has never been as good as it is now, including with the coaching staff and the backroom staff, it is just fun, he added, referring to Bayern's training headquarters. We just have such a good vibe in the team right now, he said.

That is also the reason why I have always stayed loyal to the club all these years and simply enjoy playing with the players in the team. Neuer is currently sidelined with a partial tendon tear in his foot, sustained during Bayern's Bundesliga match against Mainz earlier this month. He said he expects to return to full fitness in January. I am doing well.

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I had a checkup on Tuesday. The doctors were pleasantly surprised. The plan is for me to be back on the pitch in January and help the team, he said. Neuer began his professional career at Schalke 04, making his Bundesliga debut in 2006.

Neuer lists major trophy collection

He joined Bayern Munich in 2011 and has since won 13 Bundesliga titles and two UEFA Champions League trophies, along with several other domestic and international honours. He has played 835 club matches, including more than 600 for Bayern. At international level, Neuer made 128 appearances for Germany and was a key member of the team that won the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. He also won the Golden Glove award at that tournament.

He initially retired from international football in 2024 but returned to represent Germany at this year's World Cup, before confirming he would step away from the national team again after the competition. Neuer is widely regarded as football's first sweeper-keeper. He has won over 30 major individual awards and finished third behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the 2014 Ballon d'Or vote.

His possible retirement would mark the end of an era for Bayern Munich and German football, with the veteran seen as one of the greatest goalkeepers of his generation.