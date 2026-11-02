Immigify Conference in Lagos Highlights Networking and Visibility as Keys to Wealth and Influence

Experts at the Future of Wealth and Influence Conference in Yaba, Lagos, said visibility and networking drive professional and financial success, with Immigify CEO Emma Olorunsheyi urging workers to build career capital before financial capital.

Visibility and networking have been identified as key ingredients for achieving professional and financial success as the quest for wealth and influence continues to shape career choices and business opportunities.

This was one of the submissions at the Future of Wealth and Influence Conference held in Yaba, Lagos, on Saturday. Immigify, a US-based immigration technology company, brought together about 100 business owners, creatives, budding entrepreneurs and students to discuss wealth creation, career development and influence in a changing global economy.

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Emma Olorunsheyi Career Advice

In his keynote address, the Chief Executive Officer of Immigify, Emma Olorunsheyi, described a career as a launchpad rather than a destination, urging participants to see their professional experiences as assets that could create opportunities beyond their current employment. He emphasised the importance of building career capital before financial capital, noting that while salaries reward people for the work they do, career capital creates opportunities from the knowledge and experience they acquire.

Olorunsheyi urged participants to treat their workplaces as learning environments where they could acquire valuable business knowledge. He encouraged workers to study how businesses operate, how teams make decisions and solve problems, and how products and services are developed, noting that the knowledge gained could remain valuable beyond their current employment. Drawing on his own journey, Olorunsheyi described having been on both sides of the table.

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Having worked with large companies, including Microsoft, HPE, Ford, Rackspace and Michaels, before building his own ventures, he said he now sees those years not simply as a period of earning paychecks but as an opportunity to accumulate valuable assets. He said: "Don't just go to work every day to carry out your assigned responsibilities, earn a salary and go home. Treat your workplace as a business school. Study your customers.

Understand why they buy, what makes them stay, and what causes them to leave. Pay attention to how the company makes money, how it attracts and retains customers, and how it turns ideas into profitable products or services.

"Observe what makes a product launch successful or unsuccessful. Study how teams make decisions, solve problems, manage challenges and grow. In other words, don't just work for the company; learn from the company. Every meeting, every challenge, every customer interaction and every business decision is an opportunity to gain knowledge that could be valuable beyond your current employment.

Building Trust And Connections

" Olorunsheyi also stressed the importance of building relationships with customers, mentors, peers and business partners, explaining that the right connections could open doors to new opportunities. He advised participants to offer specific help and add value to others before seeking favours. One of the keynote speakers, Oladayo Ogunleye, noted that the relationships people build and the trust they earn could outlast individual opportunities, urging participants to invest in meaningful connections before they needed assistance.

Ogunleye said: "Relationships should be built before you need them because trust takes time, and many opportunities come through the people you know. So, become valuable, associate with the right people, attend the right events, improve your communication skills and build your personal brand. Learn to build relationships without always asking for favours. Also, surround yourself with people who encourage your growth and make an effort to maintain those relationships.

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" Other keynote speakers, including Brain Essien and Tunde Okewale, echoed Olorunsheyi's views, sharing personal experiences and insights on achieving career goals and financial success through wealth creation strategies and breaking barriers. The co-founder of Immigify, Deji Adesola, who joined the event virtually from the United States, urged participants to engage fully in the discussions and connect with one another to make the most of the gathering.

Attendees Discuss Career Insights

A question-and-answer session followed, with participants raising questions about self-discovery, the place of immigration in one's career journey and how individual talents could attract global attention. Olorunsheyi and the other facilitators provided answers to the questions. One of the attendees, Damilola Akinwande, a product designer, said the conference had given her a fresh perspective on career development and the importance of networking, building professional visibility and taking on responsibilities beyond her current job role.

She said: "I have learnt a lot today about people's journeys to where they are now. It is more like a reflection for me on how to follow that path to help me build. One thing I will be practising after here is networking. I am still struggling in that aspect, but I am fired up now to push for visibility for my role and also go beyond my job scope.

" Another attendee, Toyin Dami of Ire's Surprises, said: "I learnt today that you don't have to have money to start whatever you want to start. You have to take steps in order to go far in life. And from today, I have told myself I will stop procrastinating. There is so much to achieve.

" The conference ended with a raffle session, where a participant, Ebunoluwa Soyege, won a N100,000 prize after the digital spin selected her name. An additional N100,000 was added by the CEO after the participant became emotional while receiving the dummy cheque.