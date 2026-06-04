NERC Unveils Net Billing Regulations 2026 to Boost Renewable Energy Adoption in Nigeria

NERC announces Net Billing Regulations 2026, enabling prosumers to generate renewable energy and export surplus to the grid, aiming to enhance energy security and reduce emissions.

The Nigeria n Electricity Regulatory Commission ( NERC ) has announced the introduction of the Net Billing Regulations 2026 , a framework aimed at boosting renewable energy adoption and enhancing energy security across the country.

In a public notice issued on Wednesday, the commission outlined the provisions of the new regulations, which target electricity consumers, distribution companies, renewable energy developers, commercial and industrial customers, and the general public. The regulations establish a structured system for eligible customers, referred to as prosumers, to generate electricity from renewable sources such as solar photovoltaic systems for their own consumption while exporting surplus power to the distribution grid under a net billing arrangement.

NERC stated that the policy is designed to promote the adoption of renewable energy technologies, improve energy security, and increase reliability for electricity consumers. The commission further explained that the move aims to encourage private sector participation in distributed electricity generation, support efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and facilitate the efficient integration of renewable energy systems into distribution networks. To qualify for the net billing scheme, customers must be connected to the network of a licensed electricity distribution company.

They are required to install renewable energy systems that comply with technical standards and regulatory requirements, with installed capacities ranging from a minimum of 50 kilowatt peak (kWp) to a maximum of 1.5 megawatt peak (MWp). Participants must also obtain approval from the relevant distribution company, execute a Net Billing Agreement, and register with NERC. The commission said interested customers should apply through their distribution companies for technical feasibility assessments before final approval.

Upon approval, participants will be provided with bidirectional net meters to measure electricity imported from and exported to the distribution network. Surplus electricity exported to the grid will attract credits based on export tariffs approved under the regulations, providing a financial incentive for renewable energy generation. The introduction of the Net Billing Regulations 2026 comes amid increasing interest in decentralised power generation and rising adoption of solar energy solutions among households and businesses seeking alternatives to Nigeria's unreliable grid supply.

The country has long struggled with inadequate power infrastructure, frequent blackouts, and high reliance on fossil fuels. By enabling prosumers to offset their electricity bills and earn credits for excess generation, NERC hopes to stimulate investment in renewable energy and reduce pressure on the national grid. The regulations also align with Nigeria's broader climate commitments under the Paris Agreement and its goal to achieve universal energy access by 2030.

Industry experts have welcomed the initiative, noting that clear regulatory frameworks are essential for attracting private capital and scaling up distributed renewable energy projects. However, challenges remain, including the need for robust metering infrastructure, grid stability, and consumer awareness. NERC has pledged to provide guidance and oversight to ensure smooth implementation and maximise the benefits for all stakeholders





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